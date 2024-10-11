US Presidential Elections 2024: All eyes are set for the high stakes battle between US Vice President, and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, and former US President, and Republican Donald Trump, on November 5.
Poll data has revealed a close race between Harris and Trump, with the latter leading at a narrow margin of one per cent in swing states such as Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina. For the 2024 US Elections, Pennsylvania is the most important of the seven other swing states, reported The New York Times.
As the world's largest economy gears to elect a President for the country, presidential candidates continue to receive endorsements, with one gaining more support than the other.
At the Pennsylvania rally, former US President Barack Obama endorsed Kamala Harris, highlighting her historic candidacy. He criticised Donald Trump’s leadership and expressed understanding of voter frustration, urging a shift towards change as he aims to galvanise support for Harris. Meanwhile, Elon Musk has remained as Donald Trump's biggest endorsee so far, with speculations of him being appointed to Trump's cabinet, if the Republican wins.
