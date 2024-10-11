Hello User
US Presidential Elections 2024: Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris race gets intense; inflation, immigration in focus

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 02:37 PM IST
Livemint

US Presidential Elections 2024: With less than four weeks left for November 5, when US elects its president, contesters Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are in a neck-and-neck contest, shows polls

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump shakes hands with Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris during an ABC News presidential debate at the National Constitution Center, Tuesday, Sept.10, 2024, in Philadelphia.AP/PTI(AP09_11_2024_000008B)

US Presidential Elections 2024: All eyes are set for the high stakes battle between US Vice President, and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, and former US President, and Republican Donald Trump, on November 5.

Poll data has revealed a close race between Harris and Trump, with the latter leading at a narrow margin of one per cent in swing states such as Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina. For the 2024 US Elections, Pennsylvania is the most important of the seven other swing states, reported The New York Times.

As the world's largest economy gears to elect a President for the country, presidential candidates continue to receive endorsements, with one gaining more support than the other.

At the Pennsylvania rally, former US President Barack Obama endorsed Kamala Harris, highlighting her historic candidacy. He criticised Donald Trump’s leadership and expressed understanding of voter frustration, urging a shift towards change as he aims to galvanise support for Harris. Meanwhile, Elon Musk has remained as Donald Trump's biggest endorsee so far, with speculations of him being appointed to Trump's cabinet, if the Republican wins.

11 Oct 2024, 02:37 PM IST US Elections 2024 Live: Gender factor influencing votes?

US Elections 2024 Live: Majority of Hispanic women have a positive opinion of Vice President Kamala Harris, while Hispanic men favour Donald Trump more, shows The Associated Press-NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research poll

11 Oct 2024, 02:23 PM IST US Elections 2024 Live: ‘India biggest tariff charger…' says Donald Trump

US Elections 2024 Live: Donald Trump claims that India imposes the highest tariffs on foreign goods among major economies. He proposed a reciprocal tax if elected US President

11 Oct 2024, 02:11 PM IST US Elections 2024 Live: Trump and Harris in close contest, shows Emerson College poll

US Elections 2024 Live: Key battleground states such as Pennsylvania show a narrow lead for Donald Trump over Kamala Harris. Read here.

