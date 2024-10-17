LIVE UPDATES

US Presidential Elections 2024 Live Updates: Kamala Harris says National Security community has warned Trump is unfit

1 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2024, 03:31 PM IST

In her first formal Fox News interview, Kamala Harris expressed concerns about Donald Trump, stating that many who know him well, including national security leaders and former close associates, have spoken out about him being unfit and dangerous.