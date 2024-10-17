All attention is focused on the high-stakes battle between US Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and former President and Republican nominee Donald Trump on November 5.
Meanwhile, Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris may sit down for an interview with popular podcaster Joe Rogan, whose audience is primarily young men, as she aims to strengthen her support among male voters, sources told Reuters on Monday.
Poll data shows a tight race, with Trump holding a narrow one-percent lead over Harris in key swing states like Pennsylvania, Georgia, and North Carolina.
Among the eight swing states, Pennsylvania is considered the most critical for the 2024 US Elections.
In the 2020 election, Pennsylvania played a key role in helping Joe Biden secure the presidency and reclaim the “blue wall." Historically, Democratic candidates have had significant success in the state until Donald Trump's win in 2016.
Biden’s victory in 2020 was tightly contested, decided by just 1.2 percentage points. As the swing state with the highest electoral votes, Pennsylvania remains crucial in elections.
Meanwhile, Kamala Harris is announced to give black men more economic opportunities, the Associated Press reported. Harris also pledged to establish a national initiative aimed at improving funding for the detection, research, and treatment of health issues that disproportionately affect Black men, including sickle cell disease, diabetes, prostate cancer, and mental health challenges.
Additionally, a recent poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that about 70% of Black voters view Harris favourably and prefer her leadership over Donald Trump's on major policy issues like the economy, health care, abortion, immigration, and the Israel-Hamas conflict. Support for Harris was consistent among both Black men and Black women.
US Elections 2024 Live Updates: Kamala Harris says National Security community has warned Trump is unfit and dangerous
US Vice President and Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris gave her first formal interview on Fox News on Wednesday evening.
She expressed concerns that many Americans have about Donald Trump.
Harris highlighted that several national security leaders and former Trump associates have spoken out against him.
According to Harris, these individuals, including those who worked closely with Trump, view him as unfit and dangerous.