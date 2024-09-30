NYT opinion piece says Kamala Harris is ’only patriotic choice’ for President

In a powerful endorsement published on Monday, The New York Times editorial board declared Democrat candidate for US presidential polls Kamala Harris as "the only patriotic choice for president" in the upcoming election against former President Donald Trump.

“Regardless of any political disagreements voters might have with her, Kamala Harris is the only patriotic choice for president”, the NYT opinion piece read.

The editorial took a critical stance on Republican candidate Trump, emphasizing that he is "morally and temperamentally unfit" for the role.

NYT's Vehement Focus on Trump's Unworthiness The piece begins with a stark assertion, “It is hard to imagine a candidate more unworthy to serve as president of the United States than Donald Trump.”

The board highlighted the urgency of the situation, stating, “This unequivocal, dispiriting truth—Donald Trump is not fit to be president—should be enough for any voter who cares about the health of our country and the stability of our democracy to deny him re-election.”

‘Harris is more than a necessary alternative’, NYT added in their opinion piece.

NYT Lists Kamala Harris's Challenges While endorsing Harris, The New York Times acknowledged her imperfections, stating that she "may not be the perfect candidate for every voter."

The article recognized the frustrations many Americans feel regarding unresolved issues like immigration, education, and gun violence.

Yet, they maintained that Kamala Harris embodies the qualities of a dedicated public servant, “As a dedicated public servant who has demonstrated care, competence, and an unwavering commitment to the Constitution, Ms. Harris stands alone in this race.”

Countersigning offices held by Harris – vice president, senator and state attorney general – NYT said, “Over the past 10 weeks, Ms. Harris has offered a shared future for all citizens, beyond hate and division.”

A Historic Endorsement from NYT Notably, The New York Times has not endorsed a Republican for president since 1956, when it backed Dwight Eisenhower.

"It is about whether we invite into the highest office in the land a man who has revealed, unmistakably, that he will degrade the values, defy the norms and dismantle the institutions that have made our country strong.”, the NYT article noted.

"Unless American voters stand up to him, Mr. Trump will have the power to do profound and lasting harm to our democracy," the editorial warned.

NYT Raises the Bar for Kamala Harris The board urged voters to demand more specific policies from Kamala Harris, suggesting that her current strategy may focus on avoiding mistakes rather than actively engaging with critical issues. "

Comparing the economic outlook of both candidates, NYT wrote, "She has committed to using the power of her office to help Americans better afford the things they need, to make it easier to own a home, to support small businesses and to help workers. Mr. Trump’s economic priorities are more tax cuts, which would benefit mostly the wealthy, and more tariffs, which will make prices even more unmanageable for the poor and middle class.

NYT Puts Republican Party Under Fire In their critique, The New York Times labeled the Republican Party as "little more than an instrument" of Donald Trump’s ambitions, asserting that a second Trump term would be "much more damaging and divisive than the first."