US Presidential Elections 2024: Trump leads Harris by narrow margin in THESE key swing states, poll shows

US Presidential Elections 2024: Voter concerns centre on the economy and immigration, significantly impacting the race between Trump and Harris. Polls indicate a tight contest in swing states, with Trump leading in several key states.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated11 Oct 2024, 02:12 PM IST
US Presidential Elections 2024: With less than four weeks until the US presidential polls, Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump are locked in a tight race, according to the latest Emerson College and The Hill polls.

In the 2024 US Elections, Pennsylvania stands out as the most important swing state among the seven states: Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia, and North Carolina.

Polling data in Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina showed a preference for the Republicans, as the data revealed a narrow edge for Donald Trump. 

In all three states, former US President Donald Trump leads with 49 per cent to Kamala Harris's 48 per cent.

Arizona follows a similar trend with Republican Trump commanding 49 per cent support compared to Harris's 47 per cent. 

Nevada is the only swing state where numbers revealed an edge for Harris, with the Democrat leading at 48 per cent support against Trump's 47 per cent.

Interestingly, Michigan and Wisconsin have both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump tied at 49 per cent.

Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump: What works, and what doesn't?

The Emerson College Polling survey highlighted that Harris's trump card for the presidential race lies in her popularity among Asian and young voters. However, she struggles with older voters and independents.

Meanwhile, support for Donald Trump remains steady in key states like Wisconsin amid rising speculations that he might win here.

In addition, the union households also exert influence on the polls. The Emerson College polls have shown that in Pennsylvania, union households support Trump (53 per cent to 43 per cent), while Harris holds a slight edge among non-union voters (49 per cent to 48 per cent).

Various factors, such as demographics and union households, influence the polls, but economic concerns remain a top issue for voters in most states, with exceptions like Arizona, where immigration takes precedence for 30 per cent of voters.

The economy and immigration are key issues over which Donald Trump and Kamala Harris frequently clash. These factors are likely to play a critical role as candidates make their final push to win over undecided voters.

Key Takeaways
  • Economic concerns are the primary issue for voters in most swing states.
  • Demographics and union household support significantly influence poll outcomes.
  • Pennsylvania is emerging as the most critical swing state in the upcoming elections.

First Published:11 Oct 2024, 02:12 PM IST
