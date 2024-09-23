US Presidential Elections 2024: What happens if Donald Trump loses 5 November polls? Republican says, ‘that will be…’

If Donald Trump falls short in his bid to return to the White House as US President in 2024, he is unlikely to contest another election after four years, the Republican candidate said in an interview on Sunday. Responding to a question about his fourth re-election bid, Trump said he won't plan one if he loses the upcoming 5 November elections.

“No, I don't. I think that will be, that will be it,” AP quoted Trump saying when journalist Sharyl Attkisson asked him if he'd run again in the US Presidential Elections in 2028.

Former President Donald Trump said at “Full Measure” show on Sunday that he doesn't “think” he'd run again for president in 2028 if he fails to return to the White House in 2024.

Trump would be 82 in 2028 Donald Trump will be 82 in 2028, which will likely make him one year older than President Joe Biden. Months ago, Biden stepped out of the US presidential polls amid concerns surrounding his health and cognitive abilities after his disastrous debate performance.

Donald Trump's comments were significant because they cleared Trump's plan for his fourth bid in 2028. His comments also surprised many as he rarely admits the possibility he could legitimately lose an election.

According to the AP, he normally insisted that he could lose the US Presidential polls only if there were widespread cheating, a false allegation he made in 2020 and preemptively made again during his 2024 presidential campaign.

Trump's secret for good health: ‘Proper Hamburgers’ When Attkisson asked Trump about the secret for his good health, Trump responded, “I try and eat properly.” The answer sparked an incredulous reaction from Attkisson, who noted that Trump has become infamous for his fondness for hamburgers.