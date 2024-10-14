Donald Trump’s third assassination attempt thwarted? Man with loaded gun arrested near his Coachella rally

A man was arrested near a Trump rally in Coachella, California, on Saturday. He faces charges for illegal possession of a loaded firearm and a high-capacity magazine, as reported by the Riverside County Sheriff.

Livemint
Updated14 Oct 2024, 06:38 AM IST
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump was reportedly targeted for the third time by assassins during his Coachella rally on Sunday
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump was reportedly targeted for the third time by assassins during his Coachella rally on Sunday(AP)

Riverside County Sheriff on Sunday arrested a man with a shotgun, loaded handgun, ammunition and several fake passports in his vehicle outside Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump's rally on Sunday.

The US Attorney's Office, Secret Service, and FBI are aware of the arrest and have begun investigating. The US Secret Service's assessment of the situation found no risk to Donald Trump's life as the incident didn't impact protective operations, according to a joint federal statement on the incident in Riverside County, California.

Donald Trump has become the target of two assassination attempts in the past two months. Several rounds of bullets were fired near Trump's house in California in September. The businessman-turned-politician was shot in the ear during another rally in July this year.

Returning to Trump's alleged third assassination attempt in Coachella, the 49-year-old suspect introduced himself as a journalist, but it was unclear if he had original ID proofs, reported AP. He was a resident of Las Vegas and was driving an unregistered black SUV with a “homemade” license plate that was stopped by deputies assigned to the rally in Coachella, east of Los Angeles, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said at a news conference Sunday afternoon, reported AP.

The man came under suspicion because of his vehicle's interior which was “in disarray”. Consequentially, a search uncovered the weapons and ammo, along with multiple passports and driver licenses with different names, Bianco told AP.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a loaded firearm and possession of a high-capacity magazine, the department said in a statement.

“This incident did not impact the safety of former President Trump or event attendees,” the Saturday statement said. Trump had not yet arrived at the rally at the time of the arrest, the sheriff said Sunday.

The suspect was discharged at the same time and is set to appear in court on January 2, 2025. The police didn't clarify the main motive behind the suspect.

“We know we prevented something bad from happening, and it was irrelevant what that bad was going to be," Bianco said.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Oct 2024, 06:38 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsDonald Trump’s third assassination attempt thwarted? Man with loaded gun arrested near his Coachella rally

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    211.00
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    23.25 (12.38%)

    Tata Steel share price

    160.70
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1.05 (0.66%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,174.25
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -9.5 (-0.8%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    130.10
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    0.7 (0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Cummins India share price

    3,611.75
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -169.6 (-4.49%)

    Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

    547.85
    03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -19.35 (-3.41%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    1,081.40
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -38 (-3.39%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,146.15
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -37.65 (-3.18%)
    More from Top Losers

    Nippon Life share price

    700.85
    03:53 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    59.15 (9.22%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    81.44
    03:52 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    5.16 (6.76%)

    Sonata Software share price

    608.50
    03:42 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    36.1 (6.31%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    790.10
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    45.85 (6.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,685.000.00
      Chennai
      77,691.000.00
      Delhi
      77,843.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,695.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.