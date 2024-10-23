US Election 2024: Trump accuses FEMA of failing North Carolina; here’s why

  • Trump defended his criticism of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, saying its poor performance needed to be called out. The Republican presidential candidate also praised the dedication of hurricane relief workers.

Ravi Hari
Published23 Oct 2024, 08:42 PM IST
Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Greensboro Coliseum, in Greensboro, North Carolina, on October 22, 2024. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Greensboro Coliseum, in Greensboro, North Carolina, on October 22, 2024. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake(REUTERS)

During a recent rally in Greenville, North Carolina, former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump criticised the Joe Biden administration's response to Hurricane Helene, which had recently hit the state. He accused the federal government of neglecting hurricane victims, alleging that the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) disaster relief funds were depleted due to spending on migrants.

“They didn’t have any money left for North Carolina,” Trump claimed. When asked if his comments were perceived as threats against FEMA workers, Trump defended his position, stating, “You have to let people know how they’re doing... If they’re doing a poor job, are we not supposed to say it?”

However, FEMA clarified that it maintains separate funds for disaster relief and other initiatives, and Trump’s claims have been widely debunked.

Trump also engaged with hurricane relief workers, comparing their dedication to his campaign efforts. “I’ve gone 52 days without a day off,” he said. “We’re workers. For better or worse, we’re workers. I could have been on a beautiful beach, but I’d much rather be right here with you,” said Trump.

Promising to support recovery efforts, Trump pledged that if re-elected, he would lead the rebuilding of areas affected by Hurricane Helene. “I will fully support and complete the rebuilding of every region, town, and city devastated by the hurricane,” he vowed.

Despite the storm's damage, Trump expressed confidence in North Carolina's election turnout. When asked if the hurricane’s aftermath might affect voting, he responded, “No, I think in a way it’s the opposite. I’m so impressed. They’re setting records in North Carolina voting.”

Trump's remarks come as North Carolina emerges as a key battleground state, with hurricane recovery taking centre stage for many voters.

