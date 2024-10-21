US Election 2024: WWE legends Undertaker and Kane join Donald Trump, respond to Bautista’s criticism

  • The Undertaker and Kane joined Donald Trump in a video urging voters to make their choice in the upcoming election. The video is in response to criticisms from pro wrestler Dave Bautista, who endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

Ravi Hari
Published21 Oct 2024, 02:47 PM IST
In the video, The Undertaker emphasizes the importance of votes, saying, 'Choose wisely – the nation depends on it,' while Trump adds that it should be an 'easy choice'.
In the video, The Undertaker emphasizes the importance of votes, saying, ’Choose wisely – the nation depends on it,’ while Trump adds that it should be an ’easy choice’.

WWE legends Mark Callaway, known as "The Undertaker," and Glenn Jacobs, known as "Kane," appeared alongside former President Donald Trump in a video recently posted on social media. The video comes in response to a series of criticisms from pro wrestler and actor Dave Bautista, who recently endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz for the 2024 presidential election.

In the video, Callaway and Jacobs appeared with Trump to encourage voters to make their choice on November 5th. Callaway addressed viewers, saying, "The choice is yours. You can go with President Trump, Kane, and The Undertaker or you can take Kamala Harris, Dave Bautista, and Tim Walz. Choose wisely – the nation depends on it." Trump added, “And that should be an easy choice.”

Bautista takes aim at Trump in an aggressive video

Bautista, in a video earlier in the week, took shots at Trump, questioning his toughness and mocking his appearance.

"A lot of men seem to think that Donald Trump is some kind of tough guy. He’s not. I mean, look at him, he wears more make-up than Dolly Parton. He whines like a baby. The guy is afraid of birds," Bautista said.

Bautista went on to mock Trump, describing him as "a weak, tubby toddler" and warning that "real, red-blooded American men" would see through the former president’s persona. The video featured a clip of Trump saying, "Mommy, take me home."

Trump, who is a WWE Hall of Famer, has a long-standing connection to the wrestling world, having appeared at several WrestleMania events and famously participating in a Hair vs. Hair match with Vince McMahon in 2007.

As wrestling stars enter the 2024 election conversation, the mix of entertainment and politics has introduced an unusual twist to the US presidential race. Both parties are utilizing their celebrity influence to attract voters.

First Published:21 Oct 2024, 02:47 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS Election 2024: WWE legends Undertaker and Kane join Donald Trump, respond to Bautista’s criticism

