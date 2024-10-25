US Presidential Polls 2024: ‘He’s been bad boy,’ Donald Trump to ‘pardon’ Hunter Biden. Here’s why

US Presidential Polls 2024: Former President Donald Trump stated on Thursday that he wouldn't dismiss the possibility of pardoning Hunter Biden, the president's son, despite “what they've done to me,” arguing that it would be detrimental to the country.

“I wouldn’t take it off the books. See, unlike Joe Biden, despite what they’ve done to me, where they’ve gone after me so viciously, despite what — and Hunter’s a bad boy. There’s no question about it. He’s been a bad boy,” Trump told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, reported The Hill.

Hunter Biden, President Biden's son, was convicted in June of lying about his drug use while applying to purchase a gun six years ago and for unlawfully possessing it afterward, marking the first criminal conviction of a sitting president’s child.

Trump further said on his decision not to pursue legal action against Clinton, saying, “I could have had her jailed, but I chose not to because I thought it would look terrible. Having the wife of the president of the United States going to jail would be very bad, so I made sure that didn’t happen, okay? I believed it would be detrimental.”

Taking a dig at Clinton, Trump said, "I could have easily gotten Hillary Clinton. “And when they say lock her up, whenever they said ‘lock her,’ you know, they’d start, 30,000 people, ‘lock her up, lock her up.’ What did I do? I always say take it easy, just relax. We’re winning. Take it easy. Take it easy.”

According to the report, a federal judge has postponed his sentencing to December 4. In September, Hunter Biden pleaded guilty to all nine federal tax charges against him, avoiding a second criminal trial just before it was scheduled to start. President Biden has consistently stated that he will not grant his son a pardon before leaving office.

In July, Biden was convicted on three felony firearms charges linked to the purchase of a revolver in 2018. A six-part series on Fox Nation dramatised a court proceeding involving various fictional charges. He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison, but experts anticipate a lighter sentence given his lack of prior convictions.