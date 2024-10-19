US Presidential Polls 2024: ’If you go into Taiwan, I’m going to tax you,’ Donald Trump warns China

Donald Trump proposed imposing tariffs of 150% to 200% on China if military action is taken regarding Taiwan. He expressed confidence in his relationship with Xi Jinping, believing military force would not be necessary.

Livemint
Published19 Oct 2024, 05:34 AM IST
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump attends a roundtable hosted by 'Building America's Future' in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S. October 18, 2024. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump attends a roundtable hosted by ’Building America’s Future’ in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S. October 18, 2024. REUTERS/Brian Snyder(REUTERS)

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump stated that he would implement extra tariffs on China if the country were to take military action regarding Taiwan, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

“I would say: If you go into Taiwan, I'm sorry to do this, I'm going to tax you, at 150% to 200%,” the former U.S. president was quoted as saying in an interview with the WSJ published on Friday evening.

Also Read: US Presidential Elections 2024 Live Updates

When asked if he would consider using military force against a Chinese blockade of Taiwan, Trump responded that it wouldn’t reach that point because he believed Chinese President Xi Jinping respected him.

“I had a very strong relationship with him,” Trump said. "I wouldn't have to (use military force), because he respects me and he knows I'm f— crazy," he said in the interview, Reuters reported.

Also Read: China Orders Military Drills Around Taiwan to ‘Warn’ Lai

China asserts that Taiwan, which operates as a democratically governed entity, is part of its territory and has not ruled out using force to assert control. Taiwan firmly rejects these sovereignty claims.

In his campaign for the closely contested November 5 election against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump has proposed implementing blanket tariffs of 10% to 20% on nearly all imports, as well as tariffs of 60% or higher specifically on Chinese goods. He argues that these measures would strengthen U.S. manufacturing.

Also Read: How could the US presidential elections 2024 affect the Indian stock market?

During his presidency from early 2017 to early 2021, Trump's tough stance on China was marked by a series of tariffs that escalated into a trade war, impacting global markets, Reuters reported.

In a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, Trump also addressed Russia's invasion of Ukraine, reiterating his assertion that if he were still in office, Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have carried out the invasion.

“I said to Putin, 'Vladimir, we have a great relationship. ... Vladimir, if you go after Ukraine, I am going to hit you so hard, you're not even going to believe it. I'm going to hit you right in the middle of fricking Moscow,'” Trump was quoted as saying when talking about a past interaction with Putin.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Oct 2024, 05:34 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS Presidential Polls 2024: ’If you go into Taiwan, I’m going to tax you,’ Donald Trump warns China

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    548.70
    03:58 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    19.9 (3.76%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.30
    03:55 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    2.95 (1.94%)

    Tata Motors share price

    910.05
    03:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    18.35 (2.06%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    132.40
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.65 (5.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,000.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -401.5 (-6.27%)

    Zomato share price

    257.40
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -13.25 (-4.9%)

    Infosys share price

    1,878.85
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -90.65 (-4.6%)

    Timken India share price

    3,655.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -150.25 (-3.95%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,531.30
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    290.95 (6.86%)

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,189.65
    03:42 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    65.15 (5.79%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,195.25
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    63.1 (5.57%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,135.000.00
      Chennai
      78,141.000.00
      Delhi
      78,293.000.00
      Kolkata
      78,145.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.