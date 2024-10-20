US Presidential Elections 2024: Kamala Harris targets Donald Trump’s age of ‘exhaustion’

As the US Presidential election nears, energy levels dominate the campaign discourse. Kamala Harris critiques Trump’s fitness for office, citing concerns over his exhaustion. 

Livemint
Updated20 Oct 2024, 05:41 AM IST
WATERFORD, MICHIGAN- OCTOBER 18: Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, campaigns in Michigan, a key battleground state, on October 18, 2024 in Waterford, Michigan. Harris made numerous stops in the state as former President Donald Trump held a rally in Detroit. Early voting begins on Saturday in Michigan. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
WATERFORD, MICHIGAN- OCTOBER 18: Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, campaigns in Michigan, a key battleground state, on October 18, 2024 in Waterford, Michigan. Harris made numerous stops in the state as former President Donald Trump held a rally in Detroit. Early voting begins on Saturday in Michigan. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

In the last weeks of campaigning for the US Presidential elections, energy levels became a focal point in the heated campaign as Republican nominee Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris traversed battleground Michigan with Election Day approaching.

Also Read: US Presidential Elections 2024 Live: 'Going to be difficult,' says Kamala Harris on pushing for end to Israel-Gaza war

As reported by AP, Harris labelled Trump as “unfit,” “unstable,” and “a danger to our democracy,” making her case during a press briefing.

However, she seemed to strike a nerve when referencing a report suggesting Trump was “exhausted,” highlighting the intensity of the campaign as both candidates aimed to rally support.

“Being president of the United States is probably one of the hardest jobs in the world and we really do need to ask, if he’s exhausted on the campaign trail, is he fit to do the job?” jabbed Harris, who has been on the road campaigning since Monday and won’t return to Washington until sometime next week, said the report.

Also Read: US Presidential polls 2024: Will Donald Trump be next US President? Here’s what betting markets predict

Harris's comments aim to cast doubt on Trump's health as the campaign enters its final stretch.

At 78, Trump would be the oldest president in US history if he wins, yet he has declined to release his medical records, breaking with longstanding presidential norms. In response to Harris's remarks, Trump, who has been campaigning vigorously, pushed back later in the day when questioned by reporters, defending his stamina and energy on the campaign trail.

Trump hits back

“She’s a loser. She doesn’t go to any events,” Trump charged hours before a rally in Detroit as he ticked down his to-do list for the day. He said he was on “Fox & Friends” at 7 a.m., had two other appearances and then made “about 15 phone calls.”

“I’ve gone 48 days now without a rest. And I’ve got that loser, who doesn’t have the energy of a rabbit,” Trump said. “Tell me when you’ve seen me take even a little bit of a rest. Not only am I not — I’m not even tired. I’m really exhilarated.”

Also Read: US Presidential Polls 2024: ’If you go into Taiwan, I’m going to tax you,’ Donald Trump warns China

Concerns about Trump’s energy level have arisen, particularly as he has opted out of several interviews with mainstream media, including high-profile programs like "60 Minutes" and CNBC.

Despite this, he frequently appears on friendly cable shows and conservative podcasts, often engaging in lengthy interviews each day. This strategy highlights his focus on reaching supportive audiences while navigating scrutiny from traditional media outlets.

(With inputs from AP)

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Oct 2024, 05:41 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS Presidential Elections 2024: Kamala Harris targets Donald Trump’s age of ‘exhaustion’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    548.70
    03:58 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    19.9 (3.76%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.30
    03:55 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    2.95 (1.94%)

    Tata Motors share price

    910.05
    03:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    18.35 (2.06%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    132.40
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.65 (5.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,000.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -401.5 (-6.27%)

    Zomato share price

    257.40
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -13.25 (-4.9%)

    Infosys share price

    1,878.85
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -90.65 (-4.6%)

    Timken India share price

    3,655.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -150.25 (-3.95%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,531.30
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    290.95 (6.86%)

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,189.65
    03:42 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    65.15 (5.79%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,195.25
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    63.1 (5.57%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,005.000.00
      Chennai
      79,011.000.00
      Delhi
      79,163.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,015.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.