In the last weeks of campaigning for the US Presidential elections, energy levels became a focal point in the heated campaign as Republican nominee Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris traversed battleground Michigan with Election Day approaching.

As reported by AP, Harris labelled Trump as "unfit," "unstable," and "a danger to our democracy," making her case during a press briefing.

However, she seemed to strike a nerve when referencing a report suggesting Trump was “exhausted," highlighting the intensity of the campaign as both candidates aimed to rally support.

“Being president of the United States is probably one of the hardest jobs in the world and we really do need to ask, if he’s exhausted on the campaign trail, is he fit to do the job?" jabbed Harris, who has been on the road campaigning since Monday and won’t return to Washington until sometime next week, said the report.

Harris's comments aim to cast doubt on Trump's health as the campaign enters its final stretch.

At 78, Trump would be the oldest president in US history if he wins, yet he has declined to release his medical records, breaking with longstanding presidential norms. In response to Harris's remarks, Trump, who has been campaigning vigorously, pushed back later in the day when questioned by reporters, defending his stamina and energy on the campaign trail.

Trump hits back "She's a loser. She doesn't go to any events," Trump charged hours before a rally in Detroit as he ticked down his to-do list for the day. He said he was on "Fox & Friends" at 7 a.m., had two other appearances and then made "about 15 phone calls."

“I’ve gone 48 days now without a rest. And I’ve got that loser, who doesn’t have the energy of a rabbit," Trump said. “Tell me when you’ve seen me take even a little bit of a rest. Not only am I not — I’m not even tired. I’m really exhilarated."

Concerns about Trump's energy level have arisen, particularly as he has opted out of several interviews with mainstream media, including high-profile programs like "60 Minutes" and CNBC.

Despite this, he frequently appears on friendly cable shows and conservative podcasts, often engaging in lengthy interviews each day. This strategy highlights his focus on reaching supportive audiences while navigating scrutiny from traditional media outlets.

(With inputs from AP)