US presidential polls 2024: Tim Walz calls Elon Musk a ‘gay guy’ at rally, billionaire says, ‘To be honest...’

With just days left for the US Presidential polls, Kamala Harris' partner in the race and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz stirred the pot by referring to Elon Musk as a “gay guy” while discussing billionaires and their influence at a campaign stop in Detroit.

The political stakes are at their peak with Vice President Kamala Harris hosting a star-studded rally in Milwaukee on the same day.

Walz remarks were met with a lot of criticism, and the billionaire himself was quick to respond. Musk has been actively campaigning for Republican candidate Donald Trump.

‘That gay guy’ Walz caused a social media outrage after tossing Elon Musk into the political ring while discussing billionaires’ roles in elections.

“That guy, that gay guy,” Walz joked, chuckling, “Michigan knows that word.” He added, “Look, that dude got a tax cut…”

Tim Walz was touring through Michigan’s vital “blue wall”. He mingled with Black community leaders, inspired the Union troops in Detroit, and energized supporters in Flint.

In his low-key fashion, Walz also threw some jabs at his Republican rival Donald Trump, and his connections with billionaire Elon Musk.

Criticizing Trump's proposal for sweeping tariffs on imports to boost US manufacturing, Walz pointed out the irony of Trump's age, suggesting that at 78, he should understand the implications of tariffs.

“You would have thought in his nearly 80 years on the planet, he could have learned what a damn tariff was and how it worked,” he said.

Elon Musk reacts “I have no problem being called gay, to be honest,” the Billionaire posted on X, without wasting a second to respond.

Tim Walz face backlash Tim Walz's comment sparked fury among Trump and Musk fans, who slammed Harris' mate for his words.

“The weird gay guy calling other people weird and gay is… interesting,” one user quipped.

“It’s not a problem to be gay. Why does he think it’s such a problem? Does he have something to hide?” another added.