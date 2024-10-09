US presidential polls: Kamala Harris cracks beer with Colbert on Late Night Show, talks about Gaza, Trump and Putin

Democratic presidential nominee and vice president Kamala Harris on Tuesday cracked open a can of Miller High Life beer while appearing on the Late Night Show with host Stephen Colbert.

The can of beer in Harris's hands during the show made it clear that unlike teetotalers Joe Biden and Donald Trump, the Democratic presidential nominee actually enjoys beer and likes to have it occasionally.

During the interview, Harris not only acknowledged her fading hopes for a cease-fire in Gaza but also lambasted former US President Donald Trump for his relationship with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Citing a report that Trump sent Covid testing kits to Putin even as US citizens went without. The Guardian quoted Harris as saying, “He thinks, well, that’s his friend.” She asked “What about the American people? They should be your first friend.”

It is important to note that Harris has been previously criticised for dodging interviews, but recently, she has appeared in her most extended series of interviews: CBS’s 60 Minutes, the podcast Call Her Daddy, the daytime show The View and radio host Howard Stern, which also underscores her growing confidence.

During Tuesday’s interview, when host Colbert said that people are calling this “the vibe election” and that voters want a candidate they can have a beer with.

Also Read | Can Kamala Harris win by standing for nothing?

"Elections, I think, are won on vibes because one of the old saws is they just want somebody they can have a beer with," The Guardian quoted Colbert as saying.

"So, would you like to have a beer with me so I can tell people what that's like?," he added,

“You asked for Miller High Life; I am curious.” Colbert wounded when Harris said last time she had beer, was at a baseball game with her husband Doug. She called the Miller High Life as “The champagne of beers,”

Colbert noted that it comes from the swing state of Wisconsin. He said: “So that covers Wisconsin. Let’s talk Michigan. Let’s appeal to the Michigan voters, OK? What are your favourite Bob Seger songs?”