US Elections 2024: Elon Musk announced he will attend Donald Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, the site of the first assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

US Elections 2024: Tesla CEO Elon Musk, announced on Thursday (local time), that he would attend an election rally of US Presidential candidate Donald Trump on October 5, in Butler, Pennsylvania, where the first assassination attempt at the former US President took place. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I will be there to support!", wrote Elon Musk, while reposting Donald Trump's poster about his upcoming campaign. The Republican nominee on Thursday, announced on X, that he is “coming back to Butler," for a campaign.

In July 2024, Thomas Matthew Crooks attempted to shoot Donald Trump, with the bullet narrowly flying past Trump's ear. The Republican nominee also survived a second assassination attempt in September after shots were fired near the Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Tesla boss, and SpaceX CEO, has committed millions to Trump’s third White House bid. According to a report by Bloomberg, Musk --who also bought Twitter and renamed it X-- also started spending $71 million mostly on canvassing and field operations to garner votes in favour of Trump.

‘Willing to serve’ In addition, Elon Musk also stands a chance to bag a position for himself in the US government, if Donald Trump is elected President in the November 5 elections. In September, Elon Musk has hinted that he would take a job in a Trump administration, posting on X that he would be “willing to serve" in the “Department of Government Efficiency."

As the U.S. nears the November 5 election, candidates have spent months campaigning, investing heavily in advertising, outlining their policies, and making promises to voters. This election is crucial, not only for the country but also for its global impact. Both frontrunners, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, are fully aware of the high stakes involved in the poll campaign. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In August, Donald Trump's running mate JD Vance was thrown out of an iconic eatery, Primanti Bros, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. However, just a month before, Kamala Harris had hosted a campaign at the same place, with the restaurant even shutting down early for the event, according to reports.