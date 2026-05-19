US Primary Elections 2026: Key races to watch in Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, and Idaho

Voters across six US states — Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, and Idaho — are heading to the polls in critical primary elections that could influence control of Congress, test President Donald Trump’s dominance over the Republican Party, and reshape the political landscape ahead of the 2026 midterms and the 2028 presidential race.

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The elections feature high-profile battles involving Trump-backed candidates, intra-party divisions, redistricting disputes and emerging national personalities.

Kentucky primary: Trump-backed challenge to Thomas Massie Kentucky’s Republican primary is among the most closely watched contests on Tuesday as Representative Thomas Massie faces a direct challenge from Trump-backed newcomer Ed Gallrein.

Massie has frequently broken with Trump on major issues, including the Jeffrey Epstein files, US involvement in Iran and Trump’s tax legislation. Trump’s endorsement of Gallrein is widely viewed as an effort to punish Republican dissent within the party.

The race has become a major test of whether Republican voters remain loyal to Trump over long-serving incumbents. Recent elections suggest candidates who publicly oppose Trump continue to struggle in GOP primaries nationwide.

Pennsylvania primary: Josh Shapiro faces political test Pennsylvania’s primaries are critical for both parties as Democrats attempt to flip Republican-held congressional seats viewed as essential for reclaiming control of the US House.

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Governor Josh Shapiro has aggressively campaigned for his preferred Democratic candidates, including Paige Cognetti, Bob Brooks and Janelle Stelson.

The results are being closely monitored as an indicator of Shapiro’s political influence and possible national ambitions ahead of the 2028 presidential election.

Republican incumbents in the targeted districts remain largely unchallenged in their primaries, giving the party a unified front heading into November.

Georgia primary: Trump allies and critics collide Georgia’s elections are highlighting the political divide between Republicans loyal to Trump and those who opposed his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who resisted Trump’s pressure after the 2020 election, is seeking the Republican nomination for governor. Former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, another Trump critic, is running as a Democrat.

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Trump has endorsed Lt. Gov. Burt Jones in the Republican gubernatorial race, where billionaire businessman Rick Jackson has spent more than $83 million of his own money.

Georgia’s Senate race is also attracting national attention as Republicans compete for the opportunity to challenge Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff in November.

If no candidate secures 50% of the vote, the race will head to a June 16 runoff.

Alabama primary: Redistricting chaos creates confusion Alabama’s primaries are taking place amid major confusion following a decision by Governor Kay Ivey to postpone voting in four congressional districts until August after legal disputes over district maps.

Votes cast Tuesday in Alabama’s 1st, 2nd, 6th and 7th congressional districts are expected to be voided as the state redraws district boundaries after a recent Supreme Court ruling affecting the Voting Rights Act.

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Civil rights groups have strongly criticized the move, arguing that Republicans are attempting to weaken majority-Black districts to gain political advantage.

Despite the uncertainty, voting continues as scheduled in the 3rd, 4th and 5th districts, along with statewide Senate and local races.

Trump has endorsed Rep. Barry Moore in Alabama’s Senate race to replace outgoing Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who is running for governor.

Oregon primary: Democrats navigate internal divisions In Oregon, Democratic primaries are focused on turnout, progressive activism and internal party divisions between moderates and left-wing candidates.

Although Oregon remains a Democratic-leaning state, party strategists are monitoring voter enthusiasm ahead of the general election. Legislative races are expected to reveal how progressive issues such as healthcare, housing and climate policy are shaping Democratic voter priorities.

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Republicans remain underdogs statewide but are hoping economic concerns can improve their competitiveness in suburban areas.

Idaho primary: Conservative battles dominate GOP contests Idaho’s primaries are centered on ideological battles within the Republican Party, with establishment conservatives facing challenges from more hardline Trump-aligned candidates.

As one of the nation’s most Republican states, Idaho’s key political fights are occurring almost entirely within the GOP. Candidates are debating education policy, government spending, federal land issues and immigration.

Political observers are watching whether Trump-backed candidates continue to dominate even in deeply conservative regions where internal Republican divisions are becoming more pronounced.

National implications for 2026 and beyond The six-state primary elections are providing an early snapshot of America’s political direction before the 2026 midterms.

Trump’s continued influence over Republican voters, Democratic concerns about leadership and turnout, and legal battles over voting rights and district boundaries are emerging as defining themes of the election cycle.

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