US primary results: Key takeaways from elections in Kentucky, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Alabama, Idaho, and Oregon

Across states, the primaries highlighted two parallel trends: Republican races increasingly shaped by Trump-aligned candidates and ideological loyalty tests, and Democrats focusing on swing-district consolidation ahead of a competitive House battle in November. Meanwhile, voter-driven issues like taxes and affordability continued to strongly influence ballot outcomes.

Here are the key takeaways from primary elections held across Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Oregon and Pennsylvania.

In Kentucky, Trump-backed Gallrein defeats Massie in GOP Primary In Kentucky, Donald Trump-backed candidate Ed Gallrein defeated longtime Republican Rep. Thomas Massie in a closely watched and expensive GOP primary for the 4th Congressional District.

Gallrein won 55% to Massie’s 45%, according to Decision Desk HQ, in a race that became one of the costliest House primaries on record with about $33 million spent. A former Navy SEAL and political newcomer, Gallrein campaigned on loyalty to Trump and a pledge to reliably support the president’s agenda. Massie, a libertarian-leaning fiscal hawk and frequent Trump critic, conceded while warning against money-driven primaries.

Separately, Rep. Andy Barr won the Republican primary for a Senate seat expected to remain in GOP hands.

Georgia Primaries head to runoff In Georgia, both the Republican governor and U.S. Senate primaries moved to a June 16 runoff after no candidate crossed the majority threshold.

In the Senate race, former college football coach Derek Dooley will face Rep. Mike Collins after eliminating Rep. Buddy Carter. The winner will challenge Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff in a key battleground contest.

For governor, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones will face healthcare executive Rick Jackson in a costly and ideologically split GOP runoff. On the Democratic side, former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms secured the nomination.

Down-ballot races saw Democrats pick Jasmine Clark in the 13th District, while Republicans largely held incumbents and moved several contests to runoffs.

Pennsylvania Democrats back Shapiro-backed swing District slate In Pennsylvania, Democrats aligned with Gov. Josh Shapiro secured key congressional nominations in swing districts targeted for Republican flips.

Janelle Stelson, Bob Harvie and Bob Brooks won their primaries with Shapiro and the DCCC backing, defeating progressive challengers or crowded fields. These candidates will now contest competitive GOP-held seats that could decide control of the U.S. House.

In Philadelphia, state Rep. Chris Rabb won the Democratic nomination in a safe seat and is expected to head to Congress unopposed by Republicans.

Alabama GOP clears path for Tuberville Governor bid In Alabama, Sen. Tommy Tuberville won the Republican primary for governor, positioning him as the heavy favorite in the general election against Democratic former Sen. Doug Jones.

The win sets up a rematch of their 2020 Senate contest, which Tuberville won comfortably. Republicans remain strongly favored in the gubernatorial race.

The GOP Senate primary to replace Tuberville is heading to a runoff between Trump-backed Rep. Barry Moore and either Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall or ex-Navy SEAL Jared Hudson. Democrats will also choose a nominee in a separate runoff.

Idaho Primaries set November matchups in Governor, Senate races In Idaho, Republican Gov. Brad Little secured renomination and will face Democrat Terri Pickens in November.

Sen. Jim Risch also won his GOP primary and will face Democrat David Roth in a race expected to remain firmly Republican.

In the 1st Congressional District, Democrat Kaylee Peterson secured her nomination, with most House contests confirming expected general election matchups.

Also Read | Georgia Democrat Jasmine Clark wins primary to succeed late US Rep. David Scott

Oregon voters reject gas tax hike In Oregon, voters rejected a 6-cent gas tax increase passed by Democratic lawmakers, overturning a key transportation funding measure.

The repeal was driven by voter concerns over affordability and rising fuel costs, marking a setback for Democratic fiscal messaging.

At the same time, Democrats secured key nominations, including Gov. Tina Kotek and Sen. Jeff Merkley, setting up general election contests against Republican challengers, including Christine Drazan in the governor’s race.

In Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, Rep. Janelle Bynum will face Republican Patti Adair in one of the state’s most competitive House races.

Also Read | Massie loses Kentucky GOP primary to Ed Gallrein in another victory for Trump