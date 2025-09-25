DOJ close to decision on charging ex-FBI chief James Comey for lying to Congress

Former FBI Director James Comey is expected to face indictment in Virginia, with reports suggesting he may be charged for allegedly lying to Congress during his September 2020 testimony regarding a potential information leak.

Mausam Jha
Published25 Sep 2025, 05:22 AM IST
FILE PHOTO: James Comey, former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), is seen in a frame grab from a video feed as he is sworn in remotely from his home during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing exploring the FBI's investigation of the 2016 Trump campaign and Russian election interference in Washington, U.S., September 30, 2020. U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo(REUTERS)

Former FBI Director James Comey is expected to be indicted in the Eastern District of Virginia in the coming days, MSNBC reported on Wednesday, citing three sources.

"The full extent of the charges being prepared against Comey is unclear, but the sources believe that at least one element of the indictment—if it goes forward--will accuse him of lying to Congress during his testimony on September 30, 2020 about whether he authorized a leak of information," a MSNBC reporter wrote on X.

(This is a breaking news)

(With inputs from Reuters)

