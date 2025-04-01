Pam Bondi seeks death penalty for Luigi Mangione in ‘premeditated, cold-blooded assassination’ of UnitedHealth CEO

US Attorney General Pam Bondi has directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty for Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old man accused of the murder of Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealth Group’s insurance division, on December 4, 2024. The killing, which took place outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel, has sparked widespread national attention.

Brian Thompson's killing Brian Thompson was shot dead outside a hotel in Midtown Manhattan, where UnitedHealth Group was hosting an investor conference.

Pam Bondi described the murder as "a premeditated, cold-blooded assassination" in a statement. She added, “Luigi Mangione’s murder of Brian Thompson—an innocent man and father of two young children—shocked America."

Mangione’s actions, according to Bondi, have left a lasting impact on Thompson’s family and on the nation.

Charges Mangione has pleaded not guilty to state charges of murder as an act of terrorism and weapons offenses in New York, where he could face life imprisonment if convicted. However, he is also facing a separate federal indictment in Manhattan federal court, where the potential penalty could be the death sentence.

Bondi emphasised the seriousness of the crime, aligning the prosecution with President Donald Trump’s broader agenda to combat violent crime. “After careful consideration, I have directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in this case as we carry out President Trump’s agenda to stop violent crime and Make America Safe Again,” she stated.

Details of the investigation A five-day manhunt culminated in Mangione’s arrest in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on December 9, 2024. Police discovered a 9-millimeter pistol, a silencer, clothing matching that worn by the shooter in surveillance footage, and a notebook detailing his intent to "wack" an insurance company CEO. These findings painted a chilling picture of the murder’s premeditated nature.

Public reaction and Mangione's supporters While the crime shocked the nation, Mangione’s actions have sparked an unexpected following. Some Americans, particularly those critical of high healthcare costs and the power wielded by insurance companies, have defended Mangione and even celebrated him. His supporters argue that his actions were a response to frustrations with the healthcare system, although many public officials have condemned his violent approach. Advertisement

Legal process ahead Mangione has not yet entered a plea to the federal charges against him. If convicted in federal court, a jury will later determine whether the death penalty is appropriate in a separate sentencing phase.

The legal process will unfold in the coming months.