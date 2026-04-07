US ramps up threats if Iran doesn’t meet deadline — ‘Every bridge will be decimated by 12 o’clock tomorrow night’

“We have a plan, because of the power of our military, where every bridge in Iran will be decimated by 12 o’clock tomorrow night,” Trump said, describing the scale of potential US strikes.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published7 Apr 2026, 01:43 AM IST
US President Donald Trump during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, April 6, 2026. Photographer: Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg
US President Donald Trump during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, April 6, 2026. Photographer: Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

President Donald Trump on Monday (April threatened Iran with sweeping military action if Tehran fails to reach an agreement with the United States by his Tuesday night deadline.

“We have a plan, because of the power of our military, where every bridge in Iran will be decimated by 12 o’clock tomorrow night,” Trump said, describing the scale of potential US strikes. “Every power plant in Iran will be out of business, burning, exploding, and never to be used again … complete demolition,” he added.

Follow live updates on Trump's Hormuz deadline here

Deadline tied to reopening Strait of Hormuz

Trump set the ultimatum for 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, insisting that any acceptable deal must include reopening the Strait of Hormuz to allow the free movement of oil and commerce. He emphasized that Iran must agree to terms that are “acceptable to me,” linking diplomatic progress to the future of strikes.

Trump dismisses war crimes concerns

When pressed about allegations that targeting bridges and power plants could amount to war crimes under international law, Trump dismissed the suggestion: “No, not at all,” he said, rejecting the idea that such strikes would be unlawful.

Claims of Iranian resilience and support

Trump reiterated his belief that Iranian civilians want continued US pressure on their government, asserting that they would “be willing to suffer … for their freedom.” He also suggested that the United States might assist Iran in rebuilding if a deal were eventually reached.

Iran rejects ceasefire proposal

Iran has rebuffed a proposed 45-day ceasefire plan, instead calling for a permanent end to the conflict. Tehran has shown little inclination to meet the US deadline or accept terms tied to foreign military pressure.

Also Read | Oil rises in choppy trade; US, Iran rhetoric heats up

Pentagon signals intensified military campaign

Meanwhile, US defense secretary Pete Hegseth said Monday (April 6) would see the “largest volume of strikes” since military operations began, with even greater intensity expected Tuesday if Iran fails to comply with US demands. “Iran has a choice. Choose wisely,” Hegseth warned.

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