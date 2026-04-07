US ramps up threats if Iran doesn’t meet deadline — ‘Every bridge will be decimated by 12 o’clock tomorrow night’

President Donald Trump on Monday (April threatened Iran with sweeping military action if Tehran fails to reach an agreement with the United States by his Tuesday night deadline.

“We have a plan, because of the power of our military, where every bridge in Iran will be decimated by 12 o’clock tomorrow night,” Trump said, describing the scale of potential US strikes. “Every power plant in Iran will be out of business, burning, exploding, and never to be used again … complete demolition,” he added.

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Deadline tied to reopening Strait of Hormuz Trump set the ultimatum for 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, insisting that any acceptable deal must include reopening the Strait of Hormuz to allow the free movement of oil and commerce. He emphasized that Iran must agree to terms that are “acceptable to me,” linking diplomatic progress to the future of strikes.

Trump dismisses war crimes concerns When pressed about allegations that targeting bridges and power plants could amount to war crimes under international law, Trump dismissed the suggestion: “No, not at all,” he said, rejecting the idea that such strikes would be unlawful.

Claims of Iranian resilience and support Trump reiterated his belief that Iranian civilians want continued US pressure on their government, asserting that they would “be willing to suffer … for their freedom.” He also suggested that the United States might assist Iran in rebuilding if a deal were eventually reached.

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Iran rejects ceasefire proposal Iran has rebuffed a proposed 45-day ceasefire plan, instead calling for a permanent end to the conflict. Tehran has shown little inclination to meet the US deadline or accept terms tied to foreign military pressure.