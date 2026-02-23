US ready for talks on Friday in Geneva if Iran sends nuclear proposal: Report

The United States is prepared to hold another round of nuclear talks with Iran in Geneva on Friday — but only if Tehran submits a detailed draft proposal within the next 48 hours, according to a senior US official cited by Axios.

“If Iran gives a draft proposal, the U.S. is ready to meet in Geneva on Friday in order to start detailed negotiations to see if we can get a nuclear deal,” a senior US official told Axios on Sunday morning.

The official added that the Trump administration is currently waiting for Iran’s proposal before confirming the next round of diplomacy.

“Last chance” before military action According to Axios, US officials view the current diplomatic effort as potentially the final opportunity for a negotiated settlement before more drastic steps are considered.

The outlet reported that President Donald Trump may regard this as the last chance to secure a deal before authorizing a large-scale US-Israeli military operation that could directly target Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.

Envoys to travel to Geneva Axios reported that Trump’s envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, are planning to be in Geneva on February 27 if Iran submits its proposal early this week. Both advisers have reportedly urged the President to allow diplomacy to proceed before considering military action.

US presses Iran for written nuclear proposal after Geneva talks US envoys pressed Iran to submit a detailed written proposal during the latest round of nuclear talks in Geneva last Tuesday, as Washington weighs whether to proceed with further negotiations.

During the meeting, President Donald Trump’s envoys — Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner — asked Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to provide a comprehensive written proposal within days.

The move signals Washington’s push to move from broad discussions to concrete terms that could form the basis of a potential nuclear agreement.

‘Zero enrichment’ position Witkoff and Kushner reportedly reiterated that Trump’s official position remains “zero enrichment” of uranium on Iranian soil.

However, they also indicated some flexibility, telling Iran foreign minister Araghchi that the US would be willing to consider an Iranian proposal allowing “token enrichment” — provided Tehran can demonstrate that the plan effectively blocks every possible pathway to developing a nuclear weapon.

The formulation suggests the administration may be open to a tightly monitored compromise, though the baseline demand remains a complete halt to enrichment.

