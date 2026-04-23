US reclassifies some Marijuana products as less dangerous; hearing set for June 2026

The US Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) have announced a major change to how marijuana is treated under US law. The move follows an executive order by Donald Trump and could reshape medical use, research, and the cannabis industry.

What has changed? Some marijuana products are now classified as less dangerous drugs.

This includes:

-FDA-approved cannabis-based medicines

-Medical marijuana regulated by state licences

These products are being moved to Schedule III under US drug laws, instead of stricter categories.

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What is Schedule III? Drug schedules in the US rank substances by risk:

Schedule I: Highly dangerous, no accepted medical use (e.g. heroin, LSD)

Schedule III: Lower risk, accepted medical use (e.g. some painkillers, ketamine)

So this change means marijuana is now seen as having medical value and lower risk—at least for certain products.

What happens next? The government is planning a bigger change:

-A formal hearing will begin on June 29, 2026

-It will decide whether all marijuana should move from Schedule I to Schedule III

Officials are speeding up this process to reach a decision faster.

What officials are saying Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said: “This rescheduling action allows for research on the safety and efficacy of this substance, ultimately providing patients with better care and doctors with more reliable information.”

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DEA Administrator Terry Cole added: “We are moving forward quickly… bringing consistency and oversight to an area that has lacked both.”

Why this matters This is a big shift because:

-Scientists can study marijuana more easily

-Doctors may have clearer guidelines

-Cannabis companies may find it easier to operate and raise money

-Businesses could benefit from reduced regulatory burdens

Is marijuana now fully legal? No.

-Marijuana is still illegal at the federal level

-This change only relaxes rules for medical and approved products

The big picture This move signals a major policy shift in the US:

The government is recognising the medical use of marijuana

At the same time, it is trying to maintain control over illegal drug use

More clarity is expected after the June 2026 hearing, which could decide marijuana’s full legal status under federal law.