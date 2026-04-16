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US refuses to extend general license on Russian, Iranian oil: US Treasury Sec says, ‘all that has been used…’

The U.S. has intensified sanctions against Iran's oil industry, targeting over 25 entities associated with Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani. 

Mausam Jha
Updated16 Apr 2026, 05:50 AM IST
Kelly Loeffler, administrator of the US Small Business Administration (SBA), left, and Scott Bessent, US treasury secretary, during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, April 15, 2026. Americans rushing to meet Wednesday’s tax filing deadline are getting bigger refunds on average thanks to President Donald Trump’s tax law, though the savings are falling short of his promises and many say they haven’t noticed a difference. Photographer: Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg
Kelly Loeffler, administrator of the US Small Business Administration (SBA), left, and Scott Bessent, US treasury secretary, during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, April 15, 2026. Americans rushing to meet Wednesday’s tax filing deadline are getting bigger refunds on average thanks to President Donald Trump’s tax law, though the savings are falling short of his promises and many say they haven’t noticed a difference. Photographer: Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
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U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated on Wednesday that the United States will not extend the general license permitting limited transactions involving Russian and Iranian oil, citing continuing geopolitical tensions, as reported by ANI.

India, a major user of these exemptions, had benefited significantly.

"We will not be renewing the general license on Russian oil and Iranian oil. That was oil that was on the water prior to March 11th. All that has been used," Bessent said during a media briefing.

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The United States announced Wednesday it is tightening sanctions against Iran's oil industry as Tehran keeps up its closure of the Strait of Hormuz as part of the Mideast war.

The new punishment targets oil transport infrastructure by slapping sanctions on more than two dozen people, companies and ships that operate within the network of petroleum shipping magnate Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani, the Treasury Department said.

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Also Read | Can oil prices above $90-100 over next few months pull Nifty to 20,000?

"Treasury is moving aggressively with 'Economic Fury' by targeting regime elites like the Shamkhani family that attempt to profit at the expense of the Iranian people," US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement, alluding to a financial pressure campaign against Iran.

Shamkhani is the son of security official Ali Shamkhani, an advisor to Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei, both of whom were killed February 28, the first day of US-Israeli attacks and the start of the Middle East war.

Iran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global oil and gas shipments, in response to the ongoing U.S. and Israeli military campaign. In turn, the United States has initiated a naval blockade targeting Iranian ports.

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The U.S. also claims that the Shamkhani network, operating across Iran and the United Arab Emirates, evades sanctions by using a network of seemingly legitimate consulting and shipping firms to manage its fleet.

Trump says Iran wants a deal

Trump said Iran is willing to negotiate a deal even as the ongoing conflict continues to unsettle global markets and disrupt the economy.

The war has severely impacted shipping routes and damaged both military and civilian infrastructure across the region.

Despite the turmoil, oil prices have eased on hopes of a potential resolution, while U.S. stock markets on Wednesday surpassed their January highs.

Also Read | ‘No ceasefire extension’: US clears air, signals talks are active with Iran

“I think they want to make a deal very badly,” U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview on Wednesday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria."

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However, the fragile ceasefire remains uncertain, with the United States continuing its naval blockade, threatening to cut off Iran’s key economic lifelines.

In a social media post, Trump also claimed that China has agreed not to supply weapons to Iran, amid reports suggesting Beijing had been considering such transfers.

However, the U.S. government has long accused China of supporting Iran’s ballistic missile program through the provision of dual-use industrial components that can aid missile production.

(With inputs from agencies)

About the Author

Mausam Jha

Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More

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