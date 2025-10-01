US reinforces commitment to Qatar’s security after Israeli strikes, promises diplomatic, economic, and military support

The United States has pledged to defend Qatar against any external aggression, following an Israeli strike on the Gulf state last month, the White House announced.

President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order on Monday stating that the US will regard "any armed attack" on Qatari territory as a threat to Washington.

"In light of the continuing threats to the State of Qatar posed by foreign aggression, it is the policy of the United States to guarantee the security and territorial integrity of the State of Qatar against external attack," the order said.

The order adds that in the event of an attack, the United States will "take all lawful and appropriate measures — including diplomatic, economic, and, if necessary, military — to defend the interests of the United States and of the State of Qatar and to restore peace and stability."

Israeli strikes spark diplomatic tensions The pledge comes after an Israeli strike on September 9, targeting officials from Hamas who were discussing a US peace proposal for the war in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Qatar’s prime minister from the White House on Monday, apologizing for the strikes and promising that such attacks would not happen again.

According to the White House, Netanyahu had been defiant regarding the September 9 strikes until his meeting with President Trump in Washington.

Qatar’s strategic importance to the US Qatar hosts the largest US military base in the Gulf at al-Udeid, which also serves as a regional headquarters for elements of the US Central Command.

Qatar is a key US ally in the Gulf, and the executive order reinforces Washington’s commitment to safeguarding the country’s territorial integrity amid regional tensions.

