The United States government released additional Jeffrey Epstein files on Thursday, but the release of old and heavily edited documents has left critics disappointed. Many have pointed out that “The Epstein Files: Phase I” doesn't include any bombshell information and has documents which are already available online.

Republicans. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), who leads a House GOP task force on government transparency, criticised Jeffrey Epstein files and wrote on X, “I nor the task force were given or reviewed the Epstein documents being released today … A NY Post story just revealed that the documents will simply be Epstein’s phonebook. THIS IS NOT WHAT WE OR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ASKED FOR and a complete disappointment. GET US THE INFORMATION WE ASKED FOR!”