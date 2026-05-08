US releases never-before-seen UFO files, showing images as early as 2026

The US Department of War released on Friday the first batch of secret files documenting reported sightings of unidentified flying objects (UFO) — some dating back to the 1940s — fanning speculation over whether alien life exists.

US President Donald Trump took to X to announce the release of these "secret" files. He wrote on TRUTH Social, “As for my promise to you, the Department of War has released the first tranche of the UFO/UAP [Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena] files to the Public for their review and study.”

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"In an effort for Complete and Maximum Transparency, it was my Honor to direct my Administration to identify and provide Government files related to Alien and Extraterrestrial Life, Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, and Unidentified Flying Objects," Trump said.

He added, “Whereas previous Administrations have failed to be transparent on this subject, with these new Documents and Videos, the people can decide for themselves, 'WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON?' Have Fun and Enjoy!”

The department said additional files will be released by the Department of War on a rolling basis.

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With access to these files, the American people can now "access the federal government's declassified UAP files instantly," the department said.

The latest UAP videos, photos, and original source documents from across the entire United States government are all in one place – no clearance required.

What's in the UFO file? As many as 161 files were released on the website of the Defence Department, which officially refers to UFOs as "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena," or UAPs.

Reports of flying saucers and discs, and a sighting of a "Lord of the Rings" glowing orange orb, are among incidents in the files, which are from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), State Department, and NASA, and the Pentagon.

Also Read | Mysterious sphere found in Buga, Colombia sparks UFO speculation

One file — from December 1947 — contains a series of reports on "flying discs." "Continued and recent reports from qualified observers concerning this phenomenon still make this matter one of concern to Headquarters, Air Material Command," a document in the file said.

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It also included one image that showed “US Indo-Pacific Command reported a UAP that resembles a football-shaped body near Japan," and another showed the UAP spotted by the US Army in North America in 2026.

The US Army reported UAP in North America in 2026.

An Air Force intelligence report — marked "top secret" — from November of the following year features information on reported sightings of "unidentified aircraft" and "flying saucers."

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"For some time, we have been concerned by the recurring reports on flying saucers," a document in that file said.

Another file summarises statements from seven federal government employees who separately reported "several unidentified anomalous phenomena" in the United States in 2023.

In another, two federal special agents witnessed "a glowing orange orb... perched close to a rock pinnacle." That account included an artist rendering of a red-orange circle with a streak of yellow in its lower third.

The object was described as looking "similar to the Eye (of) Sauron from Lord of the Rings, except without the pupil."

In March 2024, the Pentagon released a report saying it had no proof that UAP were alien technology, with many suspicious sightings turning out to be merely weather balloons, spy planes, satellites and other normal activity.

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(With inputs from the Associated Press)