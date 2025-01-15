The United States' Bureau of Industry & Security on Wednesday, January 15, removed Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) and two other Indian entities from its restrictive list. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a statement, Bureau of Industry & Security said, "The removal of Indian entities Indian Rare Earths, Indira Gandhi Atomic Research Centre (IGCAR), and Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) will support US foreign policy objectives by reducing barriers to advanced energy cooperation, including joint research and development and science and technology cooperation, towards shared energy security needs and goals."

In a statement regarding the removal of three Indian entities, Príncipal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Administration Matthew Borman said, "The removal of the three Indian entities will enable closer cooperation between the United States and India to secure more resilient critical minerals and clean energy supply chains."

It further said that the removal of these Indian entities will help in advancement of nuclear cooperation between the two countries. “…with strengthened science and technology cooperation over the past several years that has benefitted both countries and their partner countries around the world," it said.

The US Bureau has added 11 new entities under the People's Republic of China (PRC) for activities deemed contrary to US national security and foreign policy interests. “With these Entity List additions and removal, we have sent a clear message that there are consequences for supporting the PRC's military modernization," it said.