US Rep. Eric Swalwell, candidate for California governor, rejects rape and sexual assault allegations: What did he say?

US Representative Eric Swalwell, a Democrat from California and a prominent contender for the state’s governor, has been accused of sexual assault by a former congressional staffer. He has strongly rejected the allegation, calling it false and politically driven. CNN also reported that three other women have accused him of separate incidents of sexual misconduct, including sending unsolicited explicit messages or images, which Swalwell has dismissed as well.

The former staffer later told CNN that Swalwell had raped her during the later incident, an allegation he strongly denied.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported on Friday that a former staffer from Eric Swalwell’s district office has accused him of two nonconsensual sexual encounters, one in 2019 while she was working for him and another in 2024 after she had left his staff.

The newspaper did not reveal the woman’s identity but quoted her as saying she was too intoxicated to give consent on both occasions. In an on-camera interview with CNN, where her face was obscured, she mentioned, “I was pushing him off of me, saying no.” When asked how he responded, she added, “He didn’t stop.”

Swalwell reacts In a statement to the Chronicle and CNN, Swalwell, said, "These allegations are false and come on the eve of an election against the frontrunner for governor.”

“For nearly 20 years, I have served the public – as a prosecutor and a congressman and have always protected women. I will defend myself with the facts and where necessary bring legal action. My focus in the coming days is to be with my wife and children and defend our decades of service against these lies,” he added.

Swalwell's attorney letters to two women An attorney representing Swalwell sent cease-and-desist letters on Thursday to two of the women who spoke with CNN, according to copies they shared with the network. The letters were issued a day after the channel first contacted his campaign for comment. They described the women’s allegations as “false", demanded that the statements be withdrawn, and warned of possible legal action if they continued to speak publicly.

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The letters also argued that the claims were weakened by what they described as the women’s “voluntary and cooperative relationship” with Swalwell over several years after the alleged incidents, noting, for example, that the former staffer had sought job references from him.

Democratic leaders call Swalwell to pull out from governor's race Meanwhile, many prominent Democratic leaders have called on Swalwell to withdraw from the governor’s race. The claims have shaken his campaign, prompting US Senator Adam Schiff to withdraw his endorsement and call on him to exit the race, as per Reuters. The California Teachers Association, the state’s largest teachers’ union, also suspended its support.

House Democratic leadership, including leader Hakeem Jeffries, said Swalwell should “immediately end his campaign.”