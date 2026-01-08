Subscribe

US replaces MyPlate with new food pyramid under RFK Jr.’s health agenda: Check recommendations here

US Health Secretary RFK Jr. announced new dietary guidelines emphasizing real food, protein, full-fat dairy, and reduced added sugars. The guidelines impact federal nutrition programs and call for less processed food consumption.

Livemint
Updated8 Jan 2026, 01:19 AM IST
Advertisement
Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, from left, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., US secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), and Brooke Rollins, US agriculture secretary, during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026. The Trump administration released updated nutrition guidelines that bring back a revamped version of the food pyramid, while urging people to eat less sugar and more protein.
Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, from left, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., US secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), and Brooke Rollins, US agriculture secretary, during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026. The Trump administration released updated nutrition guidelines that bring back a revamped version of the food pyramid, while urging people to eat less sugar and more protein.(Bloomberg)
AI Quick Read

United States' Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., along with the country's Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, announced new dietary guidelines for Americans on Wednesday, wherein they advised citizens to ear more "real food" and less of high processed food items and added sugars.

The new food pyramid introduced by the US government replaced the MyPlate diagram, which was released during the Obama administration. The new food pyramid puts emphasis on protein, full-fat dairy, as well as vegetables.

Advertisement
Also Read | Michigan Democrat moves to impeach RFK Jr. over vaccine conspiracies

The guidelines are the latest product of the Trump administration's "Make America Healthy Again" agenda, named for the social movement that backs RFK Jr.

"Today, our government declares war on added sugar," Kennedy said at his White House press briefing.

"The new guidelines recognize that whole nutrient-dense food is the most effective path to better health and lower healthcare costs," he added.

Details on RFK Jr.'s dietary guidelines

The dietary guidelines form the basis of federal nutrition programs for school meals consumed by nearly 30 million children, and inform medical advice and national disease prevention efforts.

Protein: The guidelines have increased recommendation of protein consumption by adults, increasing the same to 1.2 to 1.6 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day, up from the prior recommendation of 0.8 grams.

Advertisement

Dairy: The guideline has also called for the consumption of full-fat dairy, which is a shift from the decades-long guidance to consume low-fat dairy products in order to mitigate health risks.

Also Read | CDC makes U-turn, says claim that vaccines don’t cause autism lacked evidence

Alcohol: In terms of alcohol consumption, whereas adults were earlier asked to limit the same to one or two drinks per day, the new advisory says that adults should "consume less alcohol for better overall health."

Added sugar: The guidelines say "no amount of added sugars or non-nutritive sweeteners is recommended or considered part of a healthy or nutritious diet" and that if consumed, added sugars should not exceed 10 grams per meal.

Prior guidelines granted that a small amount of sugars could be added to healthier foods to help meet dietary recommendations, without exceeding 10% of daily calories.

Advertisement

Processed food: Highly processed foods and foods and drinks with artificial flavors, low-calorie sweeteners and dyes should be avoided, the new guidelines say. Some food companies are removing artificial ingredients in alignment with the administration's priorities.

Also Read | Tatiana Schlossberg and the bizarre bear cub carcass story involving RFK Jr.

Soda makers like Coca-Cola and PepsiCo, and Mondelez, which manufactures Oreo cookies, have faced scrutiny from Kennedy. Major European-headquartered food producers Nestle and Danone are also exposed to changes pushed by Kennedy.

The guidelines do not address ultra-processed foods, the definition of which is hotly debated by the food industry. The HHS and USDA have said they are developing a federal definition for ultra-processed foods.

With Reuters inputs

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS replaces MyPlate with new food pyramid under RFK Jr.’s health agenda: Check recommendations here
Read Next Story