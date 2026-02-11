US Republican lawmaker Greg Steube pushes EXILE Act to end H-1B visa program mostly used by Indians

US Representative Greg Steube (R-Fla.) introduced the Ending Exploitative Imported Labor Exemptions Act, known as the EXILE Act, on February 9. The bill aims to amend the Immigration and Nationality Act by terminating the H-1B visa program.

“Prioritizing foreign labor over the well-being and prosperity of American citizens undermines our values and national interests,” Steube said.

“Our workers and young people continue to be displaced and disenfranchised by the H-1B visa program that awards corporations and foreign competitors at the expense of our workforce. We cannot preserve the American dream for our children while forfeiting their share to non-citizens. That is why I am introducing the EXILE Act to put working Americans first again.”

What is the EXILE Act The EXILE Act seeks to amend the Immigration and Nationality Act, effectively ending the H-1B visa program.

Currently, over 80% of H-1B visa recipients are Indian or Chinese nationals, with priority often given to younger workers, Steube said.

Impact on American workers The bill highlights how the H-1B visa program has adversely affected US employees across multiple industries:

Healthcare: The program has blocked over 10,000 US physicians from accessing residency programs, while facilitating the arrival of more than 5,000 foreign-born doctors.

Technology: Over 16,000 Microsoft employees were displaced after more than 9,000 H-1B visas were approved in 2025.

Logistics: FedEx’s use of H-1B visas contributed to the closure of more than 100 US facilities.

Entertainment: Disney laid off 250 workers in 2015, replacing them with H-1B foreign hires.

Energy sector: Southern California Edison fired 540 employees in 2014, with their replacements brought in from Indian outsourcing firms using H-1B visas.