US Republican Senator John Cornyn introduces Bill to end ‘special treatment’ for lawmakers at airports

John Cornyn has introduced legislation aimed at ending preferential airport security treatment for Members of Congress, requiring them to undergo the same screening procedures as the general public.

The proposed End Special Treatment for Congress at Airports Act would mandate that lawmakers follow standard screening rules set by the Transportation Security Administration and prohibit the use of federal funds for expedited or preferential access at airport checkpoints.

Cornyn said: “Nobody should be above the rules and regulations imposed on the American people, and a Member pin on your lapel should not give you carte blanche to skip airport screening lines while everyday Americans are forced to patiently wait their turn.”

He added: “I’m proud to introduce this legislation to end the unfair practice of allowing Members of Congress to receive expedited airport security screening, and I urge my colleagues to join me in restoring democracy at the TSA security line.”

Longstanding privileges Historically, lawmakers have received special treatment at airports, including expedited screening and, in some cases, “courtesy escorts” through terminals provided by TSA or airport police.

However, these services have been suspended amid the ongoing partial shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security and staffing shortages.

Key provisions of the Bill The legislation proposes to:

Require Members of Congress to undergo the same TSA screening as all passengers

Ban use of federal funds for expedited or preferential security access

Prevent lawmakers from bypassing standard screening based on official status

Allow participation in public programs such as TSA PreCheck

Maintain TSA’s authority to run risk-based security programs

Fairness debate intensifies The bill comes as long airport wait times and travel disruptions during the shutdown have raised concerns about fairness between ordinary travelers and elected officials.