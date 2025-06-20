US restarting interview and process for foreign student visas, but here's the catch

The interview and processing for foreign students' visas will reportedly resume again for the United States, as announced by the State Department. However, they have added the clause that access to the applicants' social media accounts is a requirement for proper vetting and scrutiny, and in case that part is not met by the applicant, it can lead to a rejection of the student visa application.

What did the US State Department say on foreign student visas? The US State Department has stated that it will be monitoring those applicants who "pose a threat to the national security of the US" through these means. This comes soon after the student protests across University campuses in the United States regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict.

“Every visa adjudication is a national security decision. The United States must be vigilant during the visa issuance process to ensure that those applying for admission into the United States do not intend to harm Americans and our national interests, and that all applicants credibly establish their eligibility for the visa sought, including that they intend to engage in activities consistent with the terms for their admission,” the announcement by the State Department stated. This would include seeking access to social media accounts of the applicants, and a refusal for the same could lead to a denial of the student visa.

Nearly 15 percent of foreign students study in US universities, which include private schools as well as all eight of the Ivy League institutions, according to The Hill's report.