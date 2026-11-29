A 66-year-old retiree, who used to collect about $2,000 a month from Social Security, invested $20,000 in silver at the start of 2026, simply to protect the money from inflation. But 11 months on, her investment had lost about 44% of its value.

Silver started 2026 near $64 a share and now trades near $36. Her $20,000 is worth roughly $11,060.

However, the saving grace was that her Social Security check got a 3.6% raise in January.

Social Security cheque gets an inflation-linked increase The US government adjusts Social Security benefits annually through a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). The adjustment is based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W).

The government compares the average CPI-W reading for July, August and September with the average for the same period a year earlier. Benefits are then increased by the percentage rise in the index.

Prices continued to climb in 2026, with the index reaching 331.1 in October, its highest reading in the past year.

On her $2,000 check, the raise comes to $72 more a month, or $864 a year. That increase stays in her benefit and builds on itself every year after.

However, Medicare takes a small piece first. The standard Part B premium, usually taken straight out of the check, goes up to $209.40 a month in 2027 from $202.90. That leaves her about $66 of new money each month.

Why silver failed to protect her savings Silver is often seen as a hedge against inflation. However, its price depends on several factors, including industrial demand, the US dollar and investor sentiment.

Unlike Social Security benefits, silver prices do not automatically increase when living costs rise. They can also experience sharp declines.

The silver fund fell about 26% in the past month alone and was down approximately 23% over the past year. Despite the recent losses, it remained up around 65% over five years.

Silver gains can also increase Social Security taxes There is another factor retirees need to consider before investing in silver: taxes.

The IRS treats funds holding physical silver as collectibles, similar to coins and artwork. Long-term gains from such investments can be taxed at the investor's regular income tax rate, up to 28%.

Silver gains can also affect how much of a person's Social Security benefits become taxable.

For a single filer, the calculation includes half of the Social Security benefits and other income. Once the combined amount exceeds $25,000, up to 50% of benefits can become taxable. Above $34,000, the taxable portion can rise to 85%.

For example, if the retiree withdraws $15,000 annually from her IRA, half of her $24,000 Social Security benefits, combined with the IRA withdrawal, comes to $27,000. This makes about $1,000 of her benefits taxable.

If she also makes an $8,000 gain on silver, the combined amount rises to $35,000. However, this gain is taxable.

What retirees should consider Silver can fill a small, careful role in a portfolio. Counting on it to protect her income gives a volatile commodity a job her benefit already does on its own.

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Social Security benefits provide a regular income stream and annual cost-of-living adjustments. Silver, on the other hand, can rise or fall sharply depending on market conditions.