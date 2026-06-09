US retirement woes: Could Americans' Social Security payments drop by $500 in 2032? What to know

While the US Social Security payment for June will follow a normal schedule with the first payment disbursed on 10 June, a new report is now drawing renewed attention to the financial outlook of the Social Security system.

According to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB), Americans could face significant reductions in their benefits if Congress fails to address the programme's projected insolvency, with average monthly cuts exceeding $500 in several states, Capitol Skyline reported.

Social Security system under financial strain? According to reports, the US Social Security system has been operating under increasing financial strain, and for the past 16 years, retirement costs from the system have exceeded the revenue collected through payroll taxes. To bridge the gap, the programme has relied on trust fund reserves.

According to the Social Security Trustees, those reserves are projected to be exhausted in 2032, less than seven years from now. Once that happens, benefits would be limited to incoming revenue unless Congress intervenes.

Under current law, the Social Security system cannot pay more in benefits than it receives in revenue. If the trust fund is depleted, payments to beneficiaries would be slashed automatically to match available income.

Beneficiaries across groups would see reductions if funds are depleted The CRFB report predicts that this would result in an immediate, across-the-board benefit reduction of roughly 24 per cent for all retirees, and the reduction would apply to all beneficiaries, regardless of income level, age, or state of residence.

A 24 per cent reduction would mean beneficiaries could lose between approximately $459 and $556 from their monthly payments, depending on where they live. Across the country, the average monthly decrease is projected to be around $500.

The Social Security system currently supports over 60 million Americans. This includes retired workers, spouses, survivors, and dependants. Monthly benefits usually range from about $1,500 to $4,000, depending on a worker's lifetime earnings and claiming age.

Which states will be impacted the most? According to the report, at least 15 per cent of residents would be directly impacted in 47 states, and states with older populations and lower average incomes face high exposure. Here's a list of 10 states that could see an average monthly cut of above $500:

Connecticut: $556 2. New Jersey: $554

3. New Hampshire: $553

4. Delaware: $549

5. Maryland: $541

6. Washington: $531

7. Minnesota: $530

8. Massachusetts: $527

9. Michigan: $523

10. Utah: $523

A reduction in benefits would have consequences beyond retirees' finances. According to the CRFB, a 24 per cent cut in Social Security payments would reduce total annual benefits by roughly $345 billion, an amount equivalent to about 1.1 per cent of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The impact would be felt across much of the country, with more than 40 states projected to see economic losses exceeding one per cent of their respective GDPs. West Virginia, Mississippi, Vermont, South Carolina, and Maine are expected to face the greatest effects.

In terms of total dollar losses, the largest states would bear the biggest hit. California's economy could forgo around $33 billion annually, followed by Florida at $27 billion, Texas at $24 billion, New York at $20 billion, and Pennsylvania at $16 billion.

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