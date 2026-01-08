US Salt Lake City church funeral turns deadly as eight people are shot, two killed

Two people were killed and eight others injured after shots were fired at a funeral gathering outside a church near Salt Lake City on Wednesday night, according to local authorities.

Police said three of the injured remain in critical condition, while the remaining victims were taken to hospital with less serious wounds. Officers responded swiftly to the scene, securing the area and launching an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack.

No details were immediately released about a suspect or possible motive, and police said the inquiry was ongoing.