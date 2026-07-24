US Sanctions Mexican Cartel Leader in Sweeping Drug Crackdown

(Bloomberg) -- The US Treasury Department announced sanctions against more than 50 people and businesses linked to the Jalisco Cartel, which has been accused of trafficking fentanyl and other illegal drugs into the country from Mexico.

The department described the move as its largest-ever single action against the criminal organization, according to a statement Thursday. The targets include Juan Carlos Gonzalez, whom the US identified as the new leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel following the death earlier this year of his stepfather, Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, according to the statement.

Oseguera, known as “El Mencho,” was one of Mexico’s most-wanted kingpins when he was killed during a raid carried out by Mexican authorities in February. Gonzalez, known as “Pelon,” has been charged with drug trafficking, and the State Department is offering a $5 million reward for information leading to his capture.

The Jalisco cartel’s leadership increasingly relies on the family members of top traffickers, who made up many of the new targets identified by the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, according to the statement. Sanctioned companies span sectors including tequila, clothing, construction and crop production.

Among the targets are a network that has allegedly laundered tens of millions of dollars per year since at least 2023, as well as energy companies that have allegedly been involved in fuel theft and fentanyl trafficking.

The Treasury Department warned in the statement that foreign banks could be hit with sanctions for doing business with the designated people and companies.

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