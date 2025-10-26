US says its engagement with Pakistan is ‘not at the expense’ of India ties

The United States is seeking to balance its engagements in Pakistan without undermining its longstanding partnership with India, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Saturday.

“It’s part of a mature, pragmatic foreign policy,” Rubio told reporters on a flight to Doha. “I don’t think anything we’re doing with Pakistan comes at the expense of our relationship or friendship with India, which is deep, historic, and important.”

‘Vice versa applies’ in diplomacy Rubio noted that just as India maintains ties with countries the US does not fully align with, Washington will also pursue strategic relationships based on its interests.

“Look, we’re fully aware of the challenges with regards to India and everything else, but our job is to try to create opportunities for partnerships with countries where it’s possible,” he said. “And we’ve had a long history of partnering with Pakistan on counter-terror and things of that nature. We’d like to expand it beyond that, if possible.”

Rebuilding Pakistan partnership Rubio said he had reached out to Pakistan even before recent tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi escalated. The US, he said, is “interested in rebuilding an alliance, a strategic partnership.”

The Trump administration has stepped up trade and strategic cooperation with Pakistan, including agreements related to oil and critical minerals. In contrast, President Donald Trump imposed 50% tariffs on Indian exports to the US, significantly higher than Pakistan’s 19% rate.

Talks with India at Asean summit Rubio is likely to meet India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the Asean Summit on Monday. The agenda is expected to include bilateral trade talks and India’s continued purchase of Russian oil.

President Trump has demanded that India halt its oil imports from Russia, arguing that the revenues bolster Moscow’s war efforts in Ukraine.

Oil diversification plans The US recently sanctioned two major Russian oil suppliers. Rubio said India has assured Washington that it intends to diversify its energy purchases.

