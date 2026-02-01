Subscribe

US says its jet shot down Iranian drone near aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in Arabian sea

A US F-35C fighter jet shot down an Iranian Shahed-139 drone after it flew aggressively toward the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea. The incident came amid tensions as US forces also thwarted an attempted Iranian move to board a US-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.

Written By Livemint
Updated4 Feb 2026, 12:07 AM IST
In this handout photo released by the US Navy on January 31, 2026, an F/A-18F Super Hornet attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 41 prepares to launch from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) as it conducts routine flight operations in the Arabian Sea on January 28, 2026. (Photo by Zoe SIMPSON / US NAVY / AFP)
A US stealth warplane shot down an Iranian drone that "aggressively" approached an American aircraft carrier as it sailed in the Arabian Sea on Tuesday, a US military spokesman said.

The incident occurred with the carrier about 500 miles (800 kilometers) from Iran's coast, and came on the same day that American forces responded to Iranian boats that threatened to board a US-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.

"An F-35C fighter jet from Abraham Lincoln shot down the Iranian drone in self-defense and to protect the aircraft carrier and personnel on board," US Central Command spokesman Captain Tim Hawkins said in a statement.

The shootdown took place after the Shahed-139 drone "continued to fly toward the ship despite de-escalatory measures taken by US forces," Hawkins said.

He also confirmed a separate incident that occurred later Tuesday in which two Iranian boats and a drone approached the US-flagged ship M/V Stena Imperative "at high speeds and threatened to board and seize the tanker."

An American destroyer -- the USS McFaul -- responded with support from the US Air Force and escorted the tanker, which is now "proceeding safely," Hawkins added.

US President Donald Trump has threatened military action against Iran and sent a flotilla of warships to the Middle East following anti-government protests in Iran that were met with a deadly crackdown last month.

Trump has said he is hopeful Washington will "work something out" with Tehran, but also warned that "bad things would happen" if a deal was not reached, while Iran insists it wants diplomacy while promising a decisive response to any aggression.

