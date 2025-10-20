Subscribe

US Secret Service finds suspicious hunting stand with view of Trump’s Air Force One exit in Florida

The US Secret Service discovered a suspicious hunting stand with a clear view of where President Donald Trump exits Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport. The FBI is now leading the investigation, though no individuals were found at the site.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published20 Oct 2025, 12:34 AM IST
The discovery comes weeks after Ryan Routh was convicted for attempting to assassinate Trump from a sniper’s nest in Palm Beach. (Image credit: Foxnews.com)
As per the news outlet, agents identified the elevated stand on Thursday during advance security preparations before Trump’s arrival in Palm Beach.

"Prior to the President’s return to West Palm Beach, USSS discovered what appeared to be an elevated hunting stand within sight line of the Air Force One landing zone," FBI Director Kash Patel was quoted as saying by the news outlet. "No individuals were located at the scene. The FBI has since taken the investigatory lead, flying in resources to collect all evidence from the scene, and deploying our cell phone analytics capabilities."

USSS chief of communications Anthony Guglielmi added: "There was no impact to any movements and no individuals were present or involved at the location."

Collaboration with local authorities

Guglielmi confirmed the Secret Service is "working closely" with the FBI as well as local law enforcement in Palm Beach County.

"While we are not able to provide details about the specific items or their intent, this incident underscores the importance of our layered security measures," Guglielmi said.

Evidence suggests long-term setup

A law enforcement source indicated that the stand appeared to have been set up "months ago." Authorities have not yet connected it to any individual.

Previous threats against Trump

The discovery comes weeks after Ryan Routh was found guilty of attempting to assassinate Trump on a Palm Beach golf course from a sniper's nest. Routh, 59, faced five federal criminal counts, including attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate, assaulting a federal officer, and multiple firearms offenses.

Trump had also previously been shot in the ear during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in a separate assassination attempt.

