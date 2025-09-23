US Secret Service foils SIM card network threatening officials in New York ahead of UNGA

The US Secret Service said on Monday, September 22, that federal agents have dismantled a network of devices – 300 SIM card servers and 100,000 SIM cards – in the New York area that were used to threaten senior US government officials, with indications of foreign involvement. According to a statement, federal agents recovered over 300 SIM card servers and 100,000 SIM cards at several locations within a 35-mile radius of New York City.

The Secret Service acted swiftly to thwart the plot, aware that any attack could have severely disrupted New York as world leaders convene for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

While the Secret Service did not identify the officials who were threatened, the nature of the threat or the nations that may have been involved. Officials said the Secret Service has not publicly named any country, partly due to sensitivities surrounding this week’s UN General Assembly meeting.

“The potential for disruption to our country’s telecommunications posed by this network of devices cannot be overstated,” Secret Service Director Sean Curran said in the statement. Also Read | What will you not see at this year's UN General Assembly? What to expect?

He also said that the probe into the threats “makes it clear to potential bad actors that imminent threats to our protectees will be immediately investigated, tracked down and dismantled.”

Bad actors using SIM card servers and thousands of cards can send anonymous threat and conduct attacks such as disabling cell towers and overwhelming communications networks. Also Read | Zelensky ahead of UNGA calls for global action against Russia, says ‘without strength, peace will not prevail’

It was unclear if the network was linked to a spate of incidents earlier this year that saw unknown actors impersonate White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Over the summer, a State Department cable said an unknown person left voice and text messages for at least five people, including “three foreign ministers, a US governor and a US member of Congress” after creating a Signal account that pretended to be Rubio’s in mid-June.