US Secretary of State Marco Rubio draws hard line – ‘Visiting America is a privilege, not a right’

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a strong statement reinforcing the country’s stance on visa enforcement and national security, declared, "Visiting America is not an entitlement. It is a privilege extended to those who respect our laws and values.”

In an opinion piece published by Fox News, Rubio underscored that US visas are a privilege, not a right—and that privilege can and will be revoked if abused.

Visa laws grounded in national security Rubio highlighted the foundational role of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) in determining who can enter the United States. The law specifically bars foreign nationals who endorse or support terrorist activity, including affiliations with designated groups like Hamas, from obtaining a US visa.

“The INA gives us broad authority to revoke visas,” he explained, noting that this legal power is vital to safeguarding Americans and lawful visitors. He emphasised that anyone violating US laws or engaging in suspicious behavior risks having their visa withdrawn.

Continuous security vetting Rubio made clear that visa screening doesn’t end once entry is granted. “U.S. visa holders should know in no uncertain terms that the US government’s rigorous security vetting does not end once a visa is granted,” he wrote.

He described ongoing coordination with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and other law enforcement agencies to continuously monitor visa holders for criminal activity, national security threats, or violations such as overstaying or illegal work.

Post-October 7 incidents fuel tighter scrutiny Referencing the October 7, 2023 terrorist attacks on Israel, Rubio criticized some foreign students in the US who engaged in antisemitic protests and campus disruptions afterward. “These foreigners shut down college campuses for American citizens, harassed Jewish students, blocked highways, and stormed buildings,” he said.

No tolerance for terror supporters Rubio affirmed his support for President Trump’s zero-tolerance policy on foreign nationals who support terrorism or threaten US security. He reaffirmed the administration’s stance that First Amendment rights do not shield non-citizens engaging in support of designated terrorist groups such as Hamas, Hizballah, or the Houthis.

National security is top priority “Our first responsibility is to keep the American public safe,” Rubio said, making it clear that under his leadership, the State Department will act swiftly to revoke visas or deny entry whenever necessary.