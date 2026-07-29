US Senate confirms Trump-nominee Jay Clayton as Director of National Intelligence: Who is he?

The US Senate on Tuesday confirmed President Donald Trump's nominee, Jay Clayton, as the country's Director of National Intelligence (DNI), approving his nomination in a 51-47 party-line vote despite strong opposition from Democrats over his stance on the 2020 presidential election and concerns about the politicisation of the intelligence community, according to Reuters.

Advertisement

Clayton, the former US Attorney for the Southern District of New York and former chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), will oversee the country's 18 intelligence agencies. He succeeds Bill Pulte, who had been serving as acting DNI after Tulsi Gabbard stepped down in June.

Republicans backed Clayton's nomination, while every Democrat voted against it.

Reservation in Democrats over Clayton The confirmation followed a contentious Senate Intelligence Committee hearing last month during which Clayton repeatedly declined to explicitly acknowledge that former President Joe Biden won the 2020 election. Instead, he said Biden had been "certified" as president, had gone through "the processes" and had received the most electoral votes.

Democrats argued that his responses raised concerns about whether he would resist political pressure while leading the intelligence community.

Advertisement

Clayton also faced scrutiny over subpoenas issued to New York Times journalists during his tenure as Manhattan US Attorney in connection with reporting on security concerns surrounding a Qatari-donated Air Force One aircraft. The Trump administration later said it would withdraw those subpoenas.

His confirmation comes after weeks of political deadlock over the renewal of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), a surveillance authority that allows US intelligence agencies to collect electronic communications of foreign nationals outside the United States.

Democrats had refused to support the renewal after Trump appointed Bill Pulte, who lacks national security experience, as acting DNI following the postponement of Clayton's original confirmation hearing.

Also Read | How the Supreme Court both checks and empowers Donald Trump

What Republican House leader said Senate Majority Leader John Thune said he hoped Clayton's confirmation would help break the impasse over reauthorising the surveillance programme, though Senate aides indicated it remained unclear when lawmakers would take up the legislation.

Advertisement

"I hope this will encourage my colleagues to stop blocking reauthorization of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act," Thune said, according to CBS News.

In a statement after the vote, Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Mark Warner said Clayton now had "an opportunity -- and the responsibility -- to demonstrate that intelligence will never be shaped to fit a political narrative".

Warner said he had initially welcomed Clayton's nomination but developed "serious reservations" during the confirmation process about whether he would stand up to political pressure.

Clayton, 60, built his career as a corporate lawyer specialising in mergers and capital markets before serving as SEC chairman during Trump's first term. Although he has limited intelligence and national security experience, supporters argued that his work as Manhattan US Attorney included sufficient national security matters to qualify him for the role.

Advertisement