US Government shutdown continues as Senate rejects stopgap funding bill for 10th time

The US government shutdown continues after the Senate on Thursday (October 16) rejected, for the 10th time, a House Republicans’ short-term funding bill aimed at reopening federal operations. The measure failed 51-45, falling short of the 60 votes required, leaving hundreds of thousands of federal workers furloughed and government services disrupted.

Senate Democrats have maintained that they will not back down from demands that Congress address health care benefits as part of any funding deal.

Government shutdown continues The repeated failure to pass the stopgap bill underscores the ongoing deadlock in Congress, leaving hundreds of thousands of federal workers furloughed and more without a guaranteed paycheck.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune highlighted the consequences: "Every day that goes by, there are more and more Americans who are getting smaller and smaller paychecks," he said, noting that the disruption has caused thousands of flight delays nationwide.

Democratic demands on health care Democrats have made extending Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies a central condition for their support of government funding. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer emphasized the urgency: “The ACA crisis is looming over everyone’s head, and yet Republicans seem ready to let people’s premiums spike.”

Senator Patty Murray, Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Committee, warned of the real-world impact on families: "Families are absolutely panicking about their premiums that are doubling. They are small business owners who are having to think about abandoning the job they love to get employer-sponsored health care elsewhere or just forgoing coverage altogether."

Murray added that widespread departures from health plans could drive premiums higher across the board.

Republican position and health care negotiations Some Republicans have expressed concern about the expiration of ACA tax credits, but consensus on solutions remains limited. House Speaker Mike Johnson criticized the subsidies: "When you subsidize the health care system and you pay insurance companies more, the prices increase."

Senate Majority Leader Thune has insisted that Democrats vote to reopen the government before entering negotiations on health care, stating that discussions over significant changes could take weeks.