Five days since the United States and Israel in a joint operation launched military strikes against Iran, the Senate is set to vote on a resolution, introduced by Democrat Tim Kaine and Republican Rand Paul, that has sought to limit President Donald Trump's powers to continue attack on Tehran. Iran, meanwhile, has been attacking Israel and US bases in other Middle east countries.

The vote will also be the first congressional test of support for a conflict launched without explicit approval from lawmakers.

However, the resolution is likely to be defeated in the Senate vote as Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the upper chamber of Congress. Most of them have largely back Donald Trump's decision to target Iran which also killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other senior figures.

While Republicans have rallied behind Trump's decision, Democrats have argued that the act was unconstitutional as it bypassed Congress. Some Republicans have hinted that their support maybe erode if the conflict continues.

Tim Kaine told AFP, “Let me say it this way, there was no presentation of any evidence in that room...that suggested that the US faced any imminent threat from Iran. Nobody gets to hide and give the president an easy pass or an end-run around the Constitution.”

Senator Kaine said, "Everybody's got to declare whether they're for this war or against it.”

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said, “Wars without clear objectives do not remain small. They get bigger, bloodier, longer and more expensive."

“This is not a necessary war. It’s a war of choice."

Trump loyalist Lindsey Graham said, “Roadside bombs coming out of Iran have maimed and killed hundreds, if not thousands, of Americans.” She added, “They mean it when they say 'death to America.' I'm glad we didn't let it go further. I'm glad we didn't let them build more missiles.”

How many votes do Democrats need for resolution to pass? For the resolution to pass, Democrats would need at least four additional Republicans to join Rand Paul if every senator votes. At least one Democrat, Pennsylvania centrist John Fetterman, has already said he will oppose it.

Even if the measure cleared both the Senate and the House – where a vote on a similar resolution is expected Thursday – Trump could veto it, and Congress would need an almost certainly unattainable two-thirds majority in both chambers to override him.

The administration officials were told lawmakers in classified briefings this week that the operation on Iran could last weeks and may require additional funding from Congress. The briefing may put the lawmakers into a huddle, seeking emergency funds to sustain their campaign.

(With agency inputs)