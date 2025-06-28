US Senate unveils revised Trump tax draft with plans to vote soon: Key details here

Senate Republicans have announced a revised $4.2 trillion tax cut package, moving closer to a vote as they aim to meet US President Donald Trump’s July 4 deadline.
The new draft reflects compromises designed to bridge differences within the Senate GOP, particularly regarding social safety programs such as Medicaid and how rapidly to phase out of renewable energy tax credits enacted under the Biden administration, according to a Bloomberg report.
Republicans plan to start voting on the tax bill on Saturday with final votes coming as soon as early Sunday. Party leaders plan to bring House members back to Washington early next week for what they hope will be final approval of the measure in time for Trump’s Independence Day deadline.
However, it remains uncertain whether the 50 Senate Republicans required to pass the bill are all on board. The bill can be further altered on the Senate floor to secure the votes if needed. The House could also make more changes if Speaker Mike Johnson has trouble corralling votes for the measure.
The measure would avert a US payment default as soon as August by raising the debt ceiling by $5 trillion, the news agency said.