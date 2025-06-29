US Senate voting on Donald Trump's ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Act LIVE: JD Vance arrives to cast ‘tie-breaking’ vote

‘Big Beautiful Bill’ vote LIVE Updates: The United States Senate is voting on President Donald Trump's much touted tax and budget proposal, dubbed as the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Act today (late Saturday local time), according to reports.

Notably, this is the same contentious bill that led to the public falling out and making up between Donald Trump an billionaire Elon Musk after he moved out of the administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Further, Vice President JD Vance has also arrived top cast his vote, which is reportedly the “tie-breaking” ballot, reports added.

‘Rare’ Saturday vote as Trump's July 4 deadline approaches Republicans are pushing forward with a “rare” Saturday process in order to pass the “tax bill”, which includes Donald Trump's package of tax breaks, spending cuts and bolstered deportation funds, by his July Fourth deadline, according to an AP report.

The report added that Republicans are using their majorities in Congress to push aside Democratic opposition, but face some internal division. Not all are agreeable to the tax cuts towards food stamps, Medicaid and other programs in order to dole out Trump's $3.8 trillion tax breaks, it added.

‘Strongly support critical bill’, says White House In a statement before the voting process began, the White House said it “strongly supports passage” of the bill that “implements critical aspects” of the president's agenda.

Donald Trump himself was at his golf course in Virginia; while Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Republican – South Dakota, wrote on X, “It's time to get this legislation across the finish line.”

Elon Musk renews attack on tax bills, calls it ‘utterly insane’ Meanwhile, Elon Musk has renewed his criticim of Donald Trump's tax plan in a scathing post on social media platform X. He called the bill “utterly insane and destructive.”

“The latest Senate draft bill will destroy millions of jobs in America and cause immense strategic harm to our country!” he added.

Criticism over hurry: Bill dropped ‘in the dead of the night’ New York's Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer criticised the bill being tabled in a hurry, accusing the Republicans of dropping the bill “in the dead of night” and are rushing to finish the bill before the public fully knows what’s in it, AP reported.

Notably, the 940-page bill was near midnight on June 27 (Friday), and senators are expected to pull all-night debates and amendments before it is passed in a few days. The report added that Senate passage could be days away, and the bill would need to return to the House for a final round of votes before it could reach the White House.

Republicans hold narrow majorities in the House and Senate, and thus need almost every lawmaker to unite in order to beat opposition from Democrats.