US Senator drops bombshell: 'Russia Sanctions Bill will impose bone-crushing penalties on India for buying Russian oil'

Blumenthal and Graham’s proposed law would slap massive taxes on nations purchasing Russian oil or uranium, mainly targeting China and India, which buy 70% of Russia’s energy. “This sanctions hammer will force Putin’s funders to choose,” Blumenthal declared in a video from Rome with St. Peter’s Basilica behind him.

Advertisement

The bill has over 80 Senate backers from both parties and includes a waiver letting President Trump exempt allies for 180 days. Critics warn it could disrupt global trade, but supporters argue it’s needed to starve Russia’s war funds.

Advertisement

Senator meets Zelenskyy in Rome as sanctions bill gains steam

US Senator Richard Blumenthal joined Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome this week, promising strong American support.

The Connecticut Democrat stood alongside Republican Senator Lindsey Graham as they pushed their new Sanctioning Russia Act, a bill proposing 500% tariffs on countries buying Russian oil.

Zelenskyy thanked them, stressing Ukraine’s urgent need for air defense against Russian drone attacks. The conference gathered leaders from 32 nations as Russia bombarded Kyiv with missiles just hours earlier. As Blumenthal met leaders in Rome, critics back in the U.S. slammed his approach. Some called the 500% tariff “economic warfare” that could raise gas prices worldwide.

Others accused him of ignoring domestic issues like healthcare and immigration.

Advertisement

On social media, reactions split sharply: one user praised "holding Russia accountable," while another snapped, "Fix America first!" With Trump still weighing support, the bill’s fate remains uncertain despite its bipartisan backing.



EU announces massive aid as recovery talks advance

While Blumenthal focused on sanctions, the European Union unveiled a €2.3 billion package ($2.5 billion) to rebuild Ukraine, including:

€1.8B in loan guarantees for hospitals, homes, and businesses

€580M in direct grants for energy and transport repairs

A new €500M equity fund to attract private investors by 2026 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called it “solidarity in action,” noting Ukraine’s progress toward EU membership.

The conference also featured a "Coalition of the Willing" meeting with U.S. officials participating for the first time, signaling stronger Western unity.

