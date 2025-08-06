US Senator Marsha Blackburn launches bid to become Tennessee’s first female governor

Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn officially launched her campaign for Tennessee governor Wednesday, setting up a fierce 2026 primary battle against fellow Trump ally Congressman John Rose.

Trump-aligned senator promises conservative revolution in governor’s race In a video announcement filled with images of Donald Trump, Blackburn declared: "Trump is back, America is blessed, and Tennessee, better than ever" . Both candidates want to replace term-limited Governor Bill Lee, who can’t run again after eight years.

Blackburn, a former Fox News regular and Tea Party leader, promised to make Tennessee "America’s job-creating, energy-producing powerhouse" while deporting undocumented immigrants “whether it takes planes, trains, or starships”. If elected, she’d become Tennessee’s first female governor.

The race pits two conservative heavyweights against each other. Blackburn highlights her Senate record fighting transgender athletes in women’s sports and restricting abortion, vowing to “define boys and girls the way God made them”.

Rose, a wealthy farmer and businessman, lent his campaign $5 million and has raised over $1 million more . Though both strongly support Trump, his endorsement is up for grabs.

Blackburn’s early poll numbers look strong—an internal survey showed 82% of GOP primary voters view her favorably . Her candidacy scared off other Republicans like Senator Bill Hagerty, while Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs endorsed her.

The winner could reshape Tennessee’s government. If Blackburn wins, she’d appoint her own temporary Senate replacement since her term runs until 2030.

Rose’s congressional seat would also open up, creating more opportunities for new faces.

Democrats like Memphis Councilmember Jerri Green are running but face tough odds in a state Trump won by 30 points in 2024.

Blackburn framed her run as supporting Trump’s vision: “As he sends power back to the states, he needs strong conservative governors to bring that revolution home”.

She also pledged to "empower parents, not the deep state" in education.

The August 2026 primary will test Tennessee’s rightward shift. Blackburn’s 2018 Senate win marked the state’s turn toward harder-line conservatism . Both candidates back strict immigration policies, though Blackburn’s "starships" deportation line drew attention for its unusual wording.